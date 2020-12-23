The Volokh Conspiracy

President Trump Pardons, Rickey Kanter. Last Year, Judge Barrett Ruled That Kanter Did Not Lose His Second Amendment Rights.

A connection between ACB's ruling and Trump's pardon?

Today President Trump issued another batch of pardons. One of them caught my eye:

Rickey Kanter  President Trump granted a full pardon to Rickey Kanter. Mr. Kanter was the owner and CEO of Dr. Comfort, a company which manufactures special shoes and inserts for diabetics. Although there was no evidence that Dr. Comfort's customers were ever harmed by the company's shoe inserts, the company and Mr. Kanter settled claims in civil court regarding shoe inserts that were technically non-compliant with Medicare regulations.  It was only after this point when the Federal Government filed a criminal action against Mr. Kanter. Mr. Kanter pled guilty to one count of mail fraud and completed his sentence of one year and one day in 2012. Since his period of incarceration, Mr. Kanter has been a model member of his community.

In 2019, the Seventh Circuit decided Rickey Kanter v. Barr. That case should be familiar to readers of this blog. Kanter had challenged the constitutionality of the felon dispossession statute. He argued that his conviction for mail fraud should not deprive him of the right to keep and bear arms. A divided panel ruled against him. Judge Barrett, in dissent, wrote a tour de force originalist analysis of the Second Amendment. It is truly an excellent opinion. Randy and I are including the opinion in the next edition of our casebook.

Here is an excerpt from her opinion:

18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) and Wisconsin Statute § 941.29(1m) would stand on solid footing if their categorical bans were tailored to serve the governments' undeniably compelling interest in protecting the public from gun violence. But their dispossession of all felons—both violent and non-violent—is unconstitutional as applied to Kanter, who was convicted of mail fraud for falsely representing that his company's therapeutic shoe inserts were Medicare-approved and billing Medicare accordingly. Neither Wisconsin nor the United States has introduced data sufficient to show that disarming all nonviolent felons substantially advances its interest in keeping the public safe. Nor have they otherwise demonstrated that Kanter himself shows a proclivity for violence. Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying Kanter from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment

At this point, however, neither Wisconsin nor the United States has presented any evidence that Kanter would be dangerous if armed. Instead, as the majority notes, "Kanter is a first-time, non-violent offender with no history of violence, firearm misuses, or subsequent convictions," and he is "employed, married, and does not use illicit drugs, all of which correspond

During the confirmation hearing, several senators asked Judge Barrett about Kanter. They tried to pin Barrett on giving gun rights to dangerous felons. None of those attacks stuck, because Kanter committed a non-violent, white collar offense. Barrett also took some flak for distinguishing the natural right to bear arms and the political right to vote. There is a long history of disenfranchising felons with respect to the latter, but not the former.

Now, is there a connection between Barrett's opinion and Trump's pardon? I have no clue. But the pardon statement for Kanter was missing something: almost every other pardon statement indicated who supported the pardon. For example:

  • President Trump granted a full pardon to James Kassouf. This pardon is supported by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Representative David Joyce, Representative Darrell Issa, Pastor Darrell Scott, and many friends in Northeast Ohio.
  • President Trump granted a full pardon to Christopher Wade. Wade's pardon is supported by Isaac Perlmutter, Mark Templeton, and numerous current and former law-enforcement officials.
  • President Trump granted John Tate and Jesse Benton full pardons.  This action is supported by Senator Rand Paul and Lee Goodman, former Chairman of the Federal Election Commission

But Kanter's pardon did not indicate who supported it. Only three other pardon statements did not indicate support. And all of them were obvious political allies: Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Margaret Hunter (Rep. Duncan Hunter's wife).

In any event, Kanter has now been pardoned. I think he should soon have his right to bear arms restored.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    December.23.2020 at 10:46 pm

    Is this a question? Obviously that seems to be what happened.

    Also it does seem that the prosecution against Kanter seems wrong, like jail time? Seriously? For technical noncompliance where no one was hurt? Maybe I’m missing something?

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      December.23.2020 at 10:52 pm

      Ah I see, looking into it. He falsely claimed approval from Medicaid, which could have just been an oversight from an overzealous marketing person, but he also charged medicaid, which honestly imo should have just been dispensed with at the civil trial but jail time isn’t completely out of the question there.

      But yes the fact that his 2nd amendment rights were taken away here is ridiculous. Then again, he could just move to NJ. There his 2nd amendment rights would be on par with everyone else 🙂

      1. Dilan Esper
        December.23.2020 at 11:02 pm

        I’m not a fan of depriving non-violent offenders of Second Amendment rights. It seems to me that some sort of determination of dangerousness should be the key inquiry.

        But I will say that it’s easier for me to get to this point by either a liberal “living Constitution” analysis or an analysis of militia service, two things that conservative gun rights supporters don’t like. Under a historical approach, it seems to me that the stripping of felons’ civil rights (including gun rights) has a very long, established historical pedigree, which Scalia adverted to in Heller. This is why then-Judge Barrett had to jump through so many hoops to get to her conclusion. Whereas I can just say that a non-violent offense generally doesn’t make one unsuitable to serve in the militia or too dangerous to possess a firearm, and get there easily.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          December.23.2020 at 11:14 pm

          RKBA has nothing to do with the 2A…but this is the correct decision based on Cruikshank/McDonald. So throw Heller in the trash but you still get a RKBA via incorporating Cruikshank.

          1. Dilan Esper
            December.23.2020 at 11:17 pm

            That’s fantasyland. The right to keep and bear arms that is actually established in the caselaw comes from Heller and the 2nd Amendment. Despite some dumb references to it in the Declaration of Independence and Douglas’ opinion in Griswold, we don’t do natural law here. (Nor should we- natural law lacks constraints.)

            1. Sebastian Cremmington
              December.23.2020 at 11:26 pm

              Nope, Cruikshank clearly states what almost every American has known for 230 years—we have a RKBA. All that was necessary was incorporating Cruikshank in order to get a RKBA.

              1. Aladdin's Carpet
                December.23.2020 at 11:54 pm

                Cruickshank offers some evidence, but using it as your authoritative source is admittedly a bit weird. Cruickshank was an attempt by the court to pretend the 14th amendment doesn’t exist, so to “incorporate” it would undermine the ruling.

                The actual case at hand is extremely messy with the primary conflict the result of a white militia and a combined black / republican state militia, with the white militia being instigators. Note the term MILITIA. You cannot get an individual right to keep and bear arms from the case, that you get from Heller and history. Thats fine, very few of these cases are credible today anyway.

                The main takeaway from the case as far as I can tell that has any validity today is the notion that you cannot make it a crime to deprive someone else of their constitutional rights on an individual basis. On a federal level. Which seems settled.

  2. Stephen Lathrop
    December.24.2020 at 12:22 am

    Wisconsin Statute § 941.29(1m) would stand on solid footing if their categorical bans were tailored to serve the governments’ undeniably compelling interest in protecting the public from gun violence . . . Neither Wisconsin nor the United States has introduced data sufficient to show that disarming all nonviolent felons substantially advances its interest in keeping the public safe.

    Isn’t that the kind of thing Justice John Marshall ruled was beyond the courts’ jurisdiction in McCulloch v Maryland? Here is Marshall:

    But where the law is not prohibited, and is really calculated to effect any of the objects intrusted to the government, to undertake here to inquire into the decree of its necessity, would be to pass the line which circumscribes the judicial department, and to tread on legislative ground. This court disclaims all pretensions to such a power.

    Seems like Barrett is inquiring into the very degree of necessity—of a law which she concedes is constitutionally legitimate—which Marshall explicitly disclaimed.

    Handled the way Barrett is doing it, isn’t the whole levels of scrutiny thing a rejection of judicial conservatism, even insofar as Marshall—not regarded historically as a proponent of judicial conservatism—saw it? Why isn’t that point at least worth a mention in this discussion? Can we expect Blackman to take note of the contradiction of Marshall in his teaching materials?

    That excerpt from Barrett portends notably activist jurisprudence, showing willingness to attack even landmark precedents. As it happens, I disagree with Barrett. I think all felons, whether convicted of violence or not, are more likely than law-abiding people to resort to violence. Of course others may disagree. I prefer such disagreements to be sorted out by accountable political processes, which leave such questions open to be revisited, if later experience counsels otherwise. That seems wiser than Barrett’s method—to empower unaccountable judges to write their preferences into the Constitution more indelibly.

    A decision against me by the former process is easy to accept. The later process leads me to question the legitimacy of the courts, as I think Marshall meant to suggest.

