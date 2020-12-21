The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"In the Middle" blog as Facebook spam?

I support Facebook's legal and moral right to censor whoever they like, but why these guys?

|

Those who follow the culture wars in the medieval studies community may be aware of a blog called In the Middle (though its URL identifies the blog as "In the Medieval Middle", which might have been the blog's previous name). I bring this up because, if you want to link to that blog on Facebook, you won't be able to, because Facebook will tell you that the blog goes against its community standards on spam.

Why? The "community standards on spam" aren't themselves very transparent, and there's no obvious reason why this particular blog should have been flagged in that way. Nor does this fit the popular story of Facebook censoring conservatives, because this blog is more aligned with the far left (critical race theory, etc.) To be clear (because this is a law and policy blog): I absolutely support Facebook's legal and moral right to "censor" whoever they like, left or right; Facebook is a private entity, just as private as when Zuckerberg was working on it in his dorm room many years ago. Facebook's choosing what posts to allow (provided it's consistent with whatever contract they may have made with their users) is just an exercise of their fundamental right of freedom of association. (Nor, as an antitrust scholar, do I favor any antitrust lawsuits against Facebook. I just wish the government would leave Facebook alone.)

Still, all I'm saying is, this particular choice of Facebook's is peculiar; I hope it's just the result of some dumb algorithm, and I hope they reverse that decision as soon as some live person gets around to looking at it.

Now. Suppose you had read, in the journal Medieval Encounters, a review essay of the book The Invention of Race in the European Middle Ages by Geraldine Heng (one of the In the Middle bloggers). And suppose you wanted to post a link to Heng's response to that essay in a Facebook post. Facebook won't allow you to do that. Much as I support Facebook on a political level, there's no particular reason for me to want to facilitate that choice of theirs, so here's the link right here.

NEXT: Ted Cruz's Terrible Case for Keeping out Hong Kong Refugees

Sasha Volokh is professor of law at Emory University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rossami
    December.21.2020 at 4:23 pm

    I agree that Facebook has an absolute legal right to censor whoever they like. As you say, Facebook is and remains a private entity.

    They do not, however, have an absolute moral right to censor. Censorship, like bigotry, is wrong and should be called out and shamed even when (maybe, especially when) it is legal.

    1. jb
      December.21.2020 at 4:32 pm

      Let’s assume that this isn’t an algorithmic error (my guess is it probably is), and that for some reason that the blog in question really was spamming people. It seems totally reasonable to me that platforms would want to restrict links to spammers–that’s one of the key disincentives to spamming in the first place. Platforms can “censor” on all sorts of bases–some more controversial than others. Restricting spammers has always seemed to me like one of the least controversial types of restriction since spammers are almost always freeloaders that harm everyone else’s experience.

    2. Krychek_2
      December.21.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Rossami, are you seriously arguing that it’s immoral to not give platforms to pedophiles, white supremacists, and proponents of human trafficking? If I owned facebook, I might be inclined to give them space just so other people can see for themselves what’s being advocated. But I would not say that someone else’s decision not to give them air time is immoral.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.21.2020 at 6:13 pm

        I argue that. Just as the Catholic church said it’s not sinful to be homosexual, only to act on it. If the NAMBYs want to argue their case, they have that moral right.

        If you deny that, then who do your propose be the one who decides which nuts get a platform and which are beyond the pale?

      2. Rossami
        December.21.2020 at 6:13 pm

        jb and Krycheck, you are both reading more into what I said and, I think, not reading enough into what the original post said. Prof Volokh said there is an absolute legal and moral right for private entities to censor. We all, I think, agree that the legal right is absolute.

        And there may be a moral right sometimes. I disagree, however, that the moral right is absolute. The moral right is qualified. It can be justified but, in my mind, only as the lesser wrong.

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      December.21.2020 at 9:26 pm

      They may have that right BUT THEY ARE A MONOPOLY THAT SHOULD BE BROKEN UP!

      I’d like to see a Farcebook for each of the judicial circuits — able to interconnect with the others (like the “Baby Bells” are) but legally and financially independent — and having to prove that to the DOJ on a daily basis.

  2. Larvell Blanks
    December.21.2020 at 4:26 pm

    I’m heartened that even medieval studies has no place for the unwoke. Just a few more to go.

  3. Sidney r finkel
    December.21.2020 at 4:55 pm

    “I support Facebook’s legal and moral right to censor whoever the like, but why these guys?”

    Once you make that statement there is really nothing more to say. That statement is absolutely correct by the way. A privately owned forum (blog, newspape, magazine etc) is free to publish or not publish whatever they wish. It’s a shame pseudo conservatives do not understand this and keep crying censorship.

    As for the answer to the question, it’s the same answer as to the question of why does a dog lick himself. Because he can.

    1. Don Nico
      December.21.2020 at 7:29 pm

      Sidney,
      You have contributed nothing to the discussion,which of course is your right.

    2. Kazinski
      December.21.2020 at 9:43 pm

      Section 230 is a government conferred benefit to private companies that voided a common law right of the people to sue a publisher for defamation.

      If the public, thru congress, decides they are getting the worse of that bargain it can be refunded.

  4. Diogenes Radar Gun
    December.21.2020 at 5:16 pm

    If you think that Facebook cares about logic or consistency or fairness when deciding who or what to censor…I have a bridge in Brooklyn for sale, would you care to buy it?

  5. mad_kalak
    December.21.2020 at 5:20 pm

    Perhaps those who don’t know, medieval studies was a new vanguard area for the woke to try to take over. Here is a good article on the subject from way back in 2018: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/07/egads_sjws_look_to_hijack_academic_conference_on_medieval_studies_.html

    Facebook is making a deliberate attempt to infuse wokeness into their curation of what you see, or don’t see. Take it like a serf, you peasant, and do some more yelling about “violence inherent in the system”, as if that matters.

    1. Sasha Volokh
      December.21.2020 at 6:05 pm

      Yes, except here it’s the woke being flagged as spam. Probably a mistake, and I support FB’s right to do it regardless who’s being canceled. But still, a bit puzzling.

      1. mad_kalak
        December.21.2020 at 7:42 pm

        No, it’s not puzzling. You’re assuming it was a mistake. It’s not.

  6. Jordan Brown
    December.21.2020 at 5:23 pm

    In general, yes, a publisher has an absolute right to censor content. Freedom of the press belongs to those who own printing presses, and all that.

    However, CDA 230 makes the picture murky. Facebook doesn’t want to be held liable for the things its users say; it wants to be like the phone company and the postal service, and just carry messages. That claim only works when they don’t control the content. Once they start controlling the content, their claim to be a common carrier, not responsible for the message, starts to evaporate.

    Suppose for a moment that Facebook started to censor everything *but* libelous material. No cute cat photos, just assertions of truth that are malicious and factually false. As a publisher, that selection process would be completely reasonable (but they’d be up on libel charges). As a common carrier, they’re not violating the law by carrying those messages because they’re just the messenger (but then they aren’t allowed to choose what messages to carry).

    IANAL, so I might get details wrong, but the essence is clear to me: we give Facebook CDA 230 protection because it’s somebody else speaking, but the more that Facebook edits and selects the more that it is *Facebook* speaking.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      December.21.2020 at 9:29 pm

      EXACTLY!!!!!

  7. Noscitur a sociis
    December.21.2020 at 5:35 pm

    IANAL, so I might get details wrong /blockquote>

    Not only did you get the details wrong, everything you’re saying is very close to the opposite of the truth. Section 230 was expressly designed tonenable sites and providers to selectively moderate content without incurring liability, not to discourage it.

    1. Jordan Brown
      December.21.2020 at 6:51 pm

      I looked more deeply, and you’re right. I understood it to be declaring these services to be common carriers, and indeed it specifically shields them when they make editorial decisions – including the extremely broad category “otherwise objectionable”.

      Nonetheless, the more that they make editorial decisions, the less I think they’ll be able to hide behind that shield – and the less support there will be for that shield.

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.21.2020 at 5:46 pm

    THE VOLOKH CONSPIRACY

    This blog has
    operated for
    10 DAYS
    without gratuitous use
    of a vile racial slur and
    605 DAYS
    without engaging in partisan,
    viewpoint-driven censorship.

    1. Don Nico
      December.21.2020 at 7:28 pm

      Sidney,
      You have contributed nothing to the discussion,which of course is your right.

    2. Diogenes Radar Gun
      December.21.2020 at 7:45 pm

      I can’t stand [election] riggers. Stupid riggers. Can’t have a decent election with them about.

      There, does that reset the count, or to subtle?

  9. apedad
    December.21.2020 at 7:00 pm

    Maybe somebody posted a pro-Torquemada argument.

  10. Jimmy the Dane
    December.21.2020 at 8:29 pm

    The world would be better off if all critical race theory got marked as spam. Maybe this is the beginning of something great.

  11. ScottK
    December.21.2020 at 9:04 pm

    As a member of the ABA’s antitrust section, I have to ask: Has the scholar presumed the invalidity of all of the allegations in the complaint against Facebook, or does the scholar believe that the antitrust laws are all b.s. because J.D. Rockefeller is as dead as Hugo Chavez?

    (Not wishing to be accused of false dichotomies, the questioner will entertain a range of responses).

    1. Sasha Volokh
      December.21.2020 at 9:30 pm

      I don’t think anything FB is accused of having done should be illegal.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      December.21.2020 at 9:30 pm

      🙂

    3. Kazinski
      December.21.2020 at 9:57 pm

      I don’t want to get all technical on you, but the definition of an antitrust violation is a corporation doing something I don’t like.

  12. Kazinski
    December.21.2020 at 9:47 pm

    However woke the people are that run that blog are, it’s just screams ‘stuff white people like.

    Either that or someone connected to the blog once contributed to a republican candidate, even if it were in the distant past.

  13. ReaderY
    December.21.2020 at 10:54 pm

    If Facebook wants a right to editorial control over what is published on its platform, it ought to have the responsibilities and liabilities of a publisher.

    If Facebook wants to be liability-free, it ought to have the responsibilities of a utility, including no say in what gets published on its platform except in rare instances such as crime-facilitating speech.

  14. DaivdBehar
    December.21.2020 at 11:01 pm

    Facebook has no right to censor any post. It has become a utility, and is no longer a private corporation.

    Should the water or the electric company be able to expel anyone based on viewpoint? If not, then, neither should Facebook.

Please to post comments