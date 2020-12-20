Signing a declaration "under plenty of perjury" beats the previous best legal typo I saw back in 1998, which was an appellate brief seeking to overturn a trial court decision that concluded, "the judgment below should be revered." pic.twitter.com/puq72gKGOg — John Elwood (@johnpelwood) December 19, 2020

Funny; you can see the original here. As you might gather, this isn't the first time someone made this particular mistake, though it seems pretty rare. (Of course, typos and other such errors more generally are very common, including in articles that have been proofread many times before being published, and not just in court papers filed in a rush.)