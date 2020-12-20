The Volokh Conspiracy

"Under Plenty of Perjury"

|

Funny; you can see the original here. As you might gather, this isn't the first time someone made this particular mistake, though it seems pretty rare. (Of course, typos and other such errors more generally are very common, including in articles that have been proofread many times before being published, and not just in court papers filed in a rush.)

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Michael Masinter
    December.20.2020 at 2:10 pm

    Irony deficiency anemia cured!

  2. JohnSteed
    December.20.2020 at 2:36 pm

    They’re harder to find when they take the form of a correctly spelled word in a grammatically acceptable sentence. It is sometimes good to proofread starting with the last page of the document and from the bottom of the page. It also helps when the proofreader is not familiar with the case.

    1. Dilan Esper
      December.20.2020 at 4:56 pm

      The last sentence is so important. It is VERY hard to proofread a document you are extremely familiar with. Your eyes glaze right over errors.

  3. Soronel Haetir
    December.20.2020 at 2:42 pm

    Another good method is to use text-to-speech rather than eyes. Ears don’t have nearly the ability to skip over and otherwise fill in what you expect to be there. Although that still won’t help with correctly spelled homophones.

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      December.20.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Soronel, I once suffered what was almost a proofreader’s nervous breakdown. I was well into the small hours on the graveyard shift. I was proofing type for an annual report, for a high-tech company. The work was behind schedule, and the pressure was on. It had to be on the client’s desk by 6 a.m. I was very tired.

      I came upon a longish paragraph which contained different words, but spelled alike. They were, “unionized,” like in labor relations, and, “unionized,” like in physics. It had never occurred to me that those two were spelled alike, never mind that they could show up in the same paragraph.

      I cross checked them. It seemed perverse, as if it were a snare set deliberately to confound a tired proofreader. The wonder of it stopped me cold for several minutes.

      I guess that’s what passes for high drama among proofreaders. I mention it because, probably, text-to-speech would have pronounced them alike, merely adding to the momentary befuddlement.

  4. Noscitur a sociis
    December.20.2020 at 2:42 pm

    Was making the “very common” hyperlink broken an intentional joke, or Muphry’s Law in action?

    1. Eugene Volokh
      December.20.2020 at 3:11 pm

      Totally Muphry’s Law. (Just fixed it.)

  5. Craig Johnston
    December.20.2020 at 3:43 pm

    A lot of times this is the result of an overly helpful spell-checking software. I disable auto-correct whenever possible for just that reason.

    1. captcrisis
      December.20.2020 at 3:48 pm

      I can identify with that. When I was a new associate I wrote a long memo on claims-made policy coverage. The word “claims” must have appeared 50 times. A last-minute spell check somehow changed “claims” to “clams” and I didn’t see it until the partner called my attention to it. It kind of vitiated the force of my argument.

  6. Stephen Lathrop
    December.20.2020 at 3:50 pm

    When you absolutely must avoid typos, this works. It’s what professional proofreaders do:

    1. Always read against source text, never without it.

    2. Read syllable-by-syllable, not word-by-word, cross-check source copy after each syllable.

    3. Slow down for any word of more than two syllables. Missed errors tend to crop up in the trailing syllables of familiar long words.

    4. Be especially on the lookout for trouble when you proof especially familiar stuff, like your own name.

    1. arch1
      December.20.2020 at 4:21 pm

      John Littlewood in his excellent “Littlwood’s Miscellany” recounts once challenging fellow mathematician G. H. Hardy to find a typo on the proof of a certain page of a joint paper. After Hardy gave up, Littlewood pointed out the error: G, H. Hardy

    2. Queen Amalthea
      December.20.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Another useful tip is to watch out for phonetically intuitive homophones. For example, when pushing an authoritarian coup it’s not ‘marshal law’ but ‘martial law’ you’d be urging the President to enact to overturn an election.

  7. Tabman
    December.20.2020 at 3:59 pm

    Had one where seeking relief from his client’s guilty plea counsel’s motion sought to “defecate a plea.” I have no idea what he was going for.

    1. Eric VonSalzen
      December.20.2020 at 4:28 pm

      “defecate a plea.” Sorry, I have no idea — never did crinimal law.

      1. santamonica811
        December.20.2020 at 4:58 pm

        Um, he had a shitty lawyer? 😉

        1. Queen Amalthea
          December.20.2020 at 5:11 pm

          What a crappy thing to say about his counsel.

  8. ButWhatDoIKnow
    December.20.2020 at 4:00 pm

    I found this excerpt online many years ago, and re-read it whenever I suspect I am getting overly confident of my proofreading skills.
    ———————————————–
    The Perfect Book
    By William Keddie
    The Foulis’s editions of classical works were much praised by scholars and collectors in the nineteenth century. The celebrated Glasgow publishers once attempted to issue a book which should be a perfect specimen of typographical accuracy. Every precaution was taken to secure the desired result. Six experienced proof-readers were employed, who devoted hours to the reading of each page; and after it was thought to be perfect, it was posted up in the hall of the university, with a notification that a reward of fifty pounds would be paid to any person who could discover an error. Each page was suffered to remain two weeks in the place where it had been posted, before the work was printed, and the printers thought that they had attained the object for which they had been striving. When the work was issued, it was discovered that several errors had been committed, one of which was in the first line of the first page.
    — As found in “A Passion for Books,” by Harold Rabinowitz and Rob Kaplan.

