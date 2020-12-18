The Volokh Conspiracy

The Opinions Clause Makes A Rare Appearance in Trump v. New York

The majority suggested that preventing the Secretary of Commerce from informing the President about census data could "implicate" the Opinions Clause

Today, the Supreme Court decided Trump v. New York. In this case, the District Court enjoined the Secretary of Commerce from providing certain census data to the President. The Supreme Court vacated the lower-court decision on jurisdictional grounds. There was no merits ruling, but there was a reference to an obscure constitutional provision.

The Opinions Clause of Article II provides, "The President…may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices."

This Clause is seldom litigated for obvious reasons: the government seldom puts restrictions on the sort of information the President can request from his principal officers. (Fun fact: the phrase "principal officers," a common feature of Appointments Clause jurisprudence, does not actually appear in the Appointments Clause; it appears only in the Opinions Clause). But welcome to 2020. A federal district court issued an injunction that barred the Secretary of Commerce from providing certain information to the President.

Today, the Supreme Court hinted that this injunction may violate the Opinions Clause:

The remedy crafted by the District Court underscores the contingent nature of the plaintiffs' injuries. Its injunction prohibits the Secretary from informing the President in his §141(b) report of the number of aliens without lawful status. In addition to implicating the President's authority under the Opinions Clause, U. S. Const., Art. II, §2, cl. 1, the injunction reveals that the source of any injury to the plaintiffs is the action that the Secretary or President might take in the future to exclude unspecified individuals from the apportionment base—not the policy itself "in the abstract," Summers v. Earth Island Institute, 555 U. S. 488, 494 (2009).

Woah! Talk about a drive-by constitutional ruling. The injunction, based on the APA, may be unconstitutional if it unduly burdens the President's ability to request opinions from the Secretary?! I did not see this argument raised in the SG's opening brief or reply brief. And the issue did not come up during oral arguments. This single aside may be the most significant aspect of the jurisdictional punt.

Last term, Justice Kagan referenced the Opinions Clause in footnote 3 her Seila Law dissent:

Article II's Opinions Clause also demonstrates the possibility of limits on the President's control over the Executive Branch. Under that Clause, the President "may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices." §2, cl. 1. For those in the majority's camp, that Clause presents a puzzle: If the President must always have the direct supervisory control they posit, including by threat of removal, why would he ever need a constitutional warrant to demand agency heads' opinions? The Clause becomes at least redundant—though really, inexplicable—under the majority's idea of executive power.

I have worked on a draft article that focuses on this footnote. The analysis in footnote 3 provides some insights into how Kagan reads constitutional text. I will be happy to share that article in due course.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Jerry B.
    December.18.2020 at 2:26 pm

    Can’t wait until the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2021, when Republican State Attorneys-General start filing lawsuits against Biden, and Democrats are aghast at the temerity of trying to oppose the will of the President.

    1. Martinned
      December.18.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Democrats are aghast at the temerity of trying to oppose the will of the President

      Is that what you think happened during the Clinton and Obama administrations? I mean, there were plenty of Republican lawsuits against anything that wasn’t bolted down, but I don’t recall any Democrats celebrating the Imperial Presidency.

      1. Jerry B.
        December.18.2020 at 3:03 pm

        Democrats filed 138 lawsuits (maybe more now) against Trump in four years, and only 154 lawsuits were filed against the sitting President during the 16 years of the Bush II and Obama Administrations.

        1. bernard11
          December.18.2020 at 3:06 pm

          Trump got sued a lot before he became President also.

          It has more to do with Trump’s behavior than anything else.

        2. Bob from Ohio
          December.18.2020 at 3:07 pm

          10 a year versus 40.

          Once again the Dems escalate and their apologists think that’s it, no GOP counter escalation.

          1. Krychek_2
            December.18.2020 at 3:41 pm

            The far more interesting number would be which side filed more successful lawsuits. I don’t know the answer to that. Does anybody else?

            And Bob, “he started it” doesn’t work for squabbling kids in the back seat of the car, so why do you think it should work for the GOP? Assuming, that is, that you’re even right about the Democrats starting it.

            1. Bob from Ohio
              December.18.2020 at 4:18 pm

              “work”

              Missing the point, again.

              Its not about if its a good idea or even if it is successful, its about blindness to normal politics. Tit for tat. Whats good for the goose…

              Four years of all out Resistance! worked I guess, Trump lost, but it also radicalized a lot of people. “He/She fights” is going to be required of GOP pols with national ambitions.

          2. Commenter_XY
            December.18.2020 at 3:42 pm

            There will be a meeting of the escalation, that is for certain. There is now a whole new rulebook for being in the political opposition, all ‘written’ in the last few years.

            I see lots of APA challenges over the next few years.

            1. Bob from Ohio
              December.18.2020 at 4:23 pm

              There is a division of a district in Texas with only two judges, both Trump appointees. Docket is going to get big there.

  2. Stephen Lathrop
    December.18.2020 at 2:48 pm

    Hey, Josh. The Supremes just dismissed the illegal immigrant census case.

  3. MollyGodiva
    December.18.2020 at 3:49 pm

    Many media outlets are reporting this as the court ducking or punting the issue, but this is a clear win for Trump. He gets what he wanted, which was to implement the policy. The decision was wrong on the law.

  4. mse326
    December.18.2020 at 4:00 pm

    “A federal district court issued an injunction that barred the Secretary of Commerce from providing certain information to the President.”

    That quote is completely disingenuous of you. And given how much you do it I don’t know if you are incapable of reading or are purposely doing it. The opinion clearly states “Its injunction prohibits the Secretary from informing the President in his §141(b) report”. That is it can’t include it in that specific statutorily required report. Not that the President can’t demand it at all. In fact the lawyers didn’t even argue differently. They conceded in the oral argument that the President could demand and the Secretary could provide the information, just that it had to be separated.

    There is ample debate about whether that is correct as a matter law and I don’t fault either interpretation, but to say that the injunction barred the Secretary from providing the information is flat out false.

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.18.2020 at 7:31 pm

      Yes. Only the §141(b) report can be use for re-appointment, so no one cares if the secretary gives the info any other way.

  5. Voize of Reazon
    December.18.2020 at 4:14 pm

    The President is entitled to ask for opinions, which is to say advice, from the members of his Cabinet. Why should that extend to all information possessed by the executive branch? Is this how we finally get to see Donald Trump’s tax returns, because Biden will be entitled to demand them?

  6. F.D. Wolf
    December.20.2020 at 2:02 am

    In Federalist 74, Alexander wrote, “This I consider as a mere redundancy in the plan; as the right for which it provides would result of itself from the office.”

    That is literally every word devoted to the Opinions Clause in the Federalist.

    I certainly haven’t studied the topic, but I believe part of the reasoning may be to make clear that the President was not like the British Prime Minister, who was considered a “first among equals” with the other members of his Cabinet, who could, at least theoretically, outvote him on some matter. Perhaps the drafters of the Constitution wanted to make clear that the President was definitely the boss, standing above the Cabinet in a definite hierarchy. This reading would suggest its meaning is precisely the opposite one that Kagan suggests.

    It strikes me as a clause of little import, Nevertheless, I definitely look forward to reading Prof. Blackman’s forthcoming paper on the topic.

