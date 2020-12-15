The Volokh Conspiracy

Kidney Donations

I recently learned that my colleague and Dean, Jennifer Mnookin, donated a kidney to her father, Harvard law professor Bob Mnookin; my hat would be off to her, if I wore a hat, and I'm delighted to hear that both daughter and father are doing well.

This also reminded me that my longtime friend and recent guest-blogger, Virginia Postrel, had donated a kidney 15 years ago to her friend Sally Satel (who as it happens was cited in a post here last week). Again, hat off to Virginia.

I have long thought that people should be compensated for kidney donations (and that heirs should be compensated for post mortem donations). Put a $0 cap on a scarce good, and unsurprisingly you get a shortage—as to kidneys, an often deadly shortage. I have even argued that there should be a constitutional right, stemming from the right to self-defense, to pay for kidneys, sections of livers, and the like (see my 2007 Harvard Law Review Article, Medical Self-Defense, Prohibited Experimental Therapies, and Payment for Organs). But whatever you might think of the constitutional argument, I think the policy argument for a properly run system of payments is very strong.

But in the meantime, I think we should appreciate those who donate their kidneys, and celebrate the scientific and medical advances (which would have been mind-boggling, if we hadn't gotten used to them) that allow these operations to work, generally with great success and very few side effects.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. captcrisis
    December.15.2020 at 3:01 pm

    You’ve GOT to be joking. You want people to be able to sell their kidneys??

    1. BadLib
      December.15.2020 at 3:34 pm

      I suspect that Professor Volokh is mostly focusing on people selling a kidney, not their kidneys.

      (Although, I honestly have no idea how the Professor feels about selling even organs that are essential to the donor’s life.)

  2. Sidney r finkel
    December.15.2020 at 3:33 pm

    The problem with Prof. Volokh’s post is that it takes a very complicated issue and reduces it to a simplicity, with no acknowledgment of the opposing points.

    Yes, there are very good reasons to allow payment for organs, but there are also very good reasons not to. A market in body parts could easily evolve into a ‘poor people sell so rich people can live’ and other things like auctions, brokers making money, low level intelligence people being exploited, etc. etc.

    This is one of the most difficult and complex issues facing us and it is a tremendous disservice to present certainty as dogma rather than engaging in serious debate. Disclosure: I am the father of a son who donated a kidney to a friend, and he did not get paid. As he said “I have two kidneys and Jeff needed one, so . . . .

    https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/friends-reflect-one-year-after-life-saving-kidney-donation/1768956874/

  3. Eugene Volokh
    December.15.2020 at 3:37 pm

    1. Indeed, as I argued at some length in pp. 1832-45 of < a href="https://www.law.ucla.edu/volokh/medical.pdf">the cited article. (Note that the policy arguments against allowing payment to living providers differ somewhat from those against allowing payment to the relatives of those who had just died; I tried to respond to both.)

    2. While I think my constitutional argument was original, the policy argument is definitely not original to me. Lots of serious scholars have made and are continue to make this argument, quite seriously. You can agree or disagree with it, but there’s nothing risible about it.

