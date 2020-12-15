The Volokh Conspiracy

Court Considering Whether Theaters May Reopen in N.Y. Alongside Churches

"Both religion and theatre implicate the exercise of First Amendment rights, and the prioritization of religious events over secular artistic events that enjoy First Amendment free speech protection raises potentially thorny questions."

|

From The Clementine Company LLC v. Cuomo, filed Friday by Chief Judge Colleen McMahon (S.D.N.Y.):

[E]ight individually-owned "small venue theaters" {which have a median capacity of 144 seats} located in Manhattan seek preliminary and permanent injunctive relief preventing the defendants—Governor Cuomo, the New York Attorney General, and Mayor de Blasio—from enforcing Executive Order ("EO") 202.3, which compelled New York's theaters, among other enterprises, to cease operations indefinitely to hall the transmission of Covid-19. The plaintiffs argue that their equal protection rights are being violated because these artistic venues must remain closed, while EO 202.45 now permits "restaurants, catering halls, gyms, casinos, and shopping malls" to open subject to limited capacity and other social distancing requirements….

Presently before this Court is the plaintiffs' motion for a mandatory preliminary injunction that would enjoin enforcement of EO 202.3 as against the small venue theaters and allow them to reopen. The moving and opposition briefs were filed before the United States Supreme Court entered an injunction pendente lite in the case of Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York v. Andrew M. Cuomo, Governor of New York (2020), which is presently pending before the Second Circuit….

As Justice Kavanaugh said in his concurrence in Diocese, "judicial deference in an emergency or a crisis does not mean wholesale judicial abdication, especially when important questions of religious discrimination, racial discrimination, free speech, or the like are raised." … The arts have long been recognized to embody expressive speech and are thus protected from governmental overreach by the First Amendment. The public performance of artistic works represents an exercise of First Amendment rights.

While scientists tell us that such performances bear an increased risk of spreading Covid-19—an issue of legitimate concern to our government, which is doing its level best to decrease the spread of a deadly disease—scientists also tell us that large gatherings of persons at religious assemblies, where people engage in communal acts like singing and praying aloud, are potential super-spreader events. Like the Roman Catholic churches in Diocese, which held services in compliance with social distancing and masking protocols, the plaintiff theaters in this case have been hard at work to find ways to make the arts available to the public safely and in accordance with social distancing guidelines. {This past summer, the Berkshire Theater Group presented a month-long run of the musical "Godspell" (albeit outdoors), complete with thrice-weekly Covid-19 tests for the actors, mask and partitions on stage, temperature checks, social distancing, and a front row that was 25-feet from the stage. Musical productions are arguably the most dangerous to the public health during the pandemic.}

This court accords great deference to the government's exercise of its police powers during a public health crisis of unprecedented proportions. However, if the Governor of New York is not permitted to issue carefully targeted restrictions barring more than a certain number of worshippers from gathering together and engaging in behavior that scientists tell us is inimical to public health, then he may also be unable to issue restrictions that have as their effect the suppression of the free speech of artists and the right of members of the public to assemble for enjoyment of the arts—both of which, under the Executive Order, are not simply limited, but are barred altogether. Both religion and theatre implicate the exercise of First Amendment rights, and the prioritization of religious events over secular artistic events that enjoy First Amendment free speech protection raises potentially thorny questions.

Since Diocese has been raised by plaintiffs, the First Amendment implications of that case for this one (if indeed there are any, given the procedural posture of Diocese) need to be fully aired before the court rules on the plaintiffs' application for a preliminary injunction. The City and State have had no opportunity to respond to plaintiffs' argument based on Diocese, either substantively or procedurally. They need to have that opportunity; and the plaintiffs in turn need to respond to the City and State. Moreover, because of the novelty and importance of these issues, it may be that there are amici out there who wish to weigh in.

The Attorney General and Corporation Counsel may have until December 22, 2020 to brief the implications of Diocese for the pending application. In light of the holidays, Plaintiffs have until January 8, 2021 to file an additional reply brief, again limited to that single issue. Any amici who might wish to weigh in arc welcome to submit a motion together with a proposed brief by January 8, 2021. The court will turn to this matter promptly in the new year.

Illinois Republican Party v. Pritzker (7th Cir. 2020), generally rejected the argument that, if churches are open, secular speech events (there, political gatherings) have to be treated as well; but I do think the question hasn't been conclusively settled, and is indeed "thorny."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Bored Lawyer
    December.15.2020 at 8:22 am

    I always thought that the church/synagogue cases involve free speech rights as well. NYC’s position for a while seems to have been you can gather publicly to express ideas the mayor agrees with (“Blackl Lives Matter”) but not those to which he is at best indifferent (“Glory Be To God.”) That strikes me as viewpoint discrimiation under Free Speech jurisprudence, quite apart from Free Exercise issues.

    1. Commenter_XY
      December.15.2020 at 8:30 am

      Are you relying on Lambs Chapel = That strikes me as viewpoint discrimiation under Free Speech jurisprudence, quite apart from Free Exercise issues.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        December.15.2020 at 8:43 am

        That certainly supports it.

  2. larryseltzer
    December.15.2020 at 8:28 am

    There’s no RFRA for theaters, is there? Does that matter?

    1. Bored Lawyer
      December.15.2020 at 8:44 am

      But the Free Speech clause is more robust than the Free Exercise Clause. So not clear you need RFRA.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      December.15.2020 at 9:06 am

      Not given how the Supreme court has interpreted the RFRA, no.

  3. rsteinmetz
    December.15.2020 at 8:48 am

    Which “scientists’ is the judge referring to? For the most part these orders do not seem to be backed up by actual science, in the sense that there is real evidence to support the restriction rather than the educated guesses by some officials that these measures might be helpful.

    1. Michael P
      December.15.2020 at 8:54 am

      They found two people with at least B.S. degrees to tell them what they wanted to hear, therefore “scientists”.

    2. Poor Yorick
      December.15.2020 at 9:25 am

      What would you accept as evidence for “actual science”? Before linking to studies or plans, I’d like to know what would actually persuade you?

      Will the CDC work? NIH? WHO? Or will citations to those simply be hand waved away as being a part of some kind of nefarious plot to make freedom loving Americans wear masks?

      1. Bored Lawyer
        December.15.2020 at 9:30 am

        “Will the CDC work? NIH? WHO?”

        Science is based on data, not authority. The fact that you think citing authority is “science” shows that you don’t understand what it is.

  4. Libertymike
    December.15.2020 at 8:53 am

    “our government, which is doing its level best to decrease the spread of a deadly disease…”

    Yeah, Andy is doing a helluva job.

  5. Commenter_XY
    December.15.2020 at 8:56 am

    Professor Volokh…You wrote, While scientists tell us that such performances bear an increased risk of spreading Covid-19—an issue of legitimate concern to our government, which is doing its level best to decrease the spread of a deadly disease—scientists also tell us that large gatherings of persons at religious assemblies, where people engage in communal acts like singing and praying aloud, are potential super-spreader events.

    What do the actual data tell us…where are most cases contracted? It isn’t churches or synagogues, or theaters…is it?

    The science argument falls apart when you look at the actual data of where Wuhan coronavirus cases were actually contracted. Back in March/April, I could understand the draconian, temporary measures. Shut it all down for 6 weeks. It is nine months later. I just don’t see the science rationale anymore. We know who is vulnerable, and who is not.

    1. Libertymike
      December.15.2020 at 9:06 am

      No, there was never a basis upon which to impose the draconian measures.

  6. Libertymike
    December.15.2020 at 9:05 am

    “This court accords great deference to the government’s exercise of its police powers during a public health crisis of unprecedented proportions.”

    The absurdity of such deference is manifested by the judicial endorsement of the death warrants signed by King Andrew for the thousands and thousands of New York nursing home residents. The absurdity is also manifested in the shuttering of thousands and thousands of small businesses and the millions of employees who have lost their jobs.

    Once again, we must remember that neither the DOI nor the federal constitution authorize the judiciary to enact a doctrine of deferring to the executive branch during so-called emergencies.

Please to post comments