The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 11, 1922
12/11/1922: Pennsylvania Coal Co. v. Mahon decided.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
12/11/1922: Pennsylvania Coal Co. v. Mahon decided.
Seeking to join a last-ditch effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory, the president's attorney says "it is not necessary...to prove that fraud occurred."
Ka’Mauri Harrison is accused of bringing a BB gun to school. But he never left his house.
San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow, who supported last spring's stay-at-home orders, airs his misgivings about reviving that policy.
The Constitution “plainly makes the appointment of electors a state-by-state matter.”
The justices declined to intervene on behalf of Republicans who challenged absentee voting in Pennsylvania.