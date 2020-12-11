Three Book Recommendations From Me (Plus Many From My Colleagues)

As is our annual tradition, the University of Chicago Law School has posted a list of books our faculty are reading and recommend this year. Here are the two I highlighted:

Penric's Demon, by Lois McMaster Bujold

The first in a new series of nine novellas by one of the best living fantasy authors. The main character is possessed by a demon and uses his newfound powers to solve mysteries, heal the sick, and revolutionize the system of scholarly translation. Each story is funny and satisfying on its own, and taken together they build an interesting and theologically complex world.

And Grant, by Ron Chernow

1,100 pages about General and President Ulysses S. Grant, this book was surprisingly gripping despite its length. Part military history, part West Wing intrigue, part meditation on the process of reconciliation and reconstruction, the book is also full of rich legal nuggets and cameo appearances by everybody from Mark Twain to George Custer. The biggest puzzle about Grant is how somebody who was so mediocre at almost everything in his life turned out to be such a historically great general. But he did.

Unfortunately I finished sending in those recommendations just before the mail delivered a copy of Michael McConnell's blockbuster book on the original understanding of the presidency, The President Who Would Not Be King. I hope to have more to say about it soon, but in the meantime, here's the book description: