Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice.

This week, the Supreme Court, in an opinion penned by Justice Thomas, ruled unanimously that money damages are an appropriate remedy when federal officials violate individual rights, especially when no other remedies are available. In addition, Justice Thomas, just like Justice Joseph Story two centuries before him, emphasized that it is the job of Congress, rather than courts, to engage in policy making, even in the context of damages remedies against government officials. Read more here.