The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Only Monument to Soviet Army Soldiers in the U.S.?

|

It's in Plummer Park, the L.A./West Hollywood social hub for immigrants from the former USSR—I used to play there when I was a small child; my parents, like so many immigrants from there, moved at first to West Hollywood. The memorial was erected in 2005, long after I left that area, so it took an e-mail from my colleague Kal Raustiala for me to learn about it.

(The photo is from a Russian Embassy tweet; the memorial itself was created by emigre sculptor Mikhail Naruzetskiy, and the quoted poem is by Rasul Gamzatov.)

For all the crimes of the USSR, and indeed the mass atrocities of the Soviet Army against Polish, German, and other civilians, the Soviet Army stopped the Nazis on the Eastern Front; Soviet soldiers gave their lives in the process by the millions; the Soviet Army was ultimately responsible for saving the lives of my parents and millions of others; and many of the soldiers who fought in that horror had reason to be proud of their roles. (The money for the memorial was apparently raised by veterans who had emigrated to the U.S.)

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: December 7, 1941

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    December.7.2020 at 8:09 am

    “Soviet soldiers gave their lives in the process by the millions; the Soviet Army was ultimately responsible for saving the lives of my parents and millions of others;”

    In the spirit of, “These are OUR slaves, you can’t have them!”; If wasn’t a fight over whether your parents would live, just over who their slave masters would be.

    I’d be more impressed with the Soviet fight against the Nazis if the USSR hadn’t started the war on Hitler’s side, and only switched sides when Hitler double crossed Stalin. And if the USSR hadn’t held on to every square inch of Europe it could, to subjugate exactly as oppressively as the Nazis intended to.

    In a fight between Nazi Germany and the USSR, the only pity was that they couldn’t both lose.

    1. bernard11
      December.7.2020 at 8:35 am

      What does any of that have to do with the average Soviet soldier?

Please to post comments