Facebook Discriminating Against Whites, Males, Americans in Its "Hate Speech" Policy

Speech targeting whites, males, and Americans would be less likely to be blocked as "hate speech," the Washington Post reports.

From the article by Elizabeth Dwoskin, Nitasha Tiku & Heather Kelly (I'm linking to the copy that is on the Boston Globe site, and is thus not as heavily paywalled):

In the first phase of the project, which was announced internally to a small group in October, engineers said they had changed the company's systems to deprioritize policing contemptuous comments about "whites," "men" and "Americans." Facebook still considers such attacks to be hate speech, and users can still report it to the company. However, the company's technology now treats them as "low-sensitivity"—or less likely to be harmful—so that they are no longer automatically deleted by the company's algorithms. That means roughly 10,000 fewer posts are now being deleted each day, according to the documents.

The story asserts that existing practices "resulted in the company being more vigilant about removing slurs lobbed against white users while flagging and deleting innocuous posts by people of color on the platform," but doesn't offer much by way of specific details. And in any event, the new policy appears to be overtly aimed at treating "contemptuous comments about 'whites,' 'men,' and 'Americans'" differently than "slurs directed at Black people, Muslim people, people of more than one race, the LGBTQ community, and Jewish people"—not at treating speech targeted at different races, sexes, nationalities, religions, and the like equally.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. jdgalt1
    December.7.2020 at 3:52 pm

    Interesting question. Does the Civil Rights Act forbid discrimination by a privately owned Internet forum against protected groups, or do the forum’s First Amendment rights trump the Civil Rights Act? I would tend to assume the latter result simply because one is in the Constitution and the other comes from statute.

    1. Illocust
      December.7.2020 at 3:59 pm

      Better argument to apply it to social media with millions of users than mom & pop pizza place in the middle of nowhere.

      1. jb
        December.7.2020 at 4:04 pm

        Yeah, Constitution shmonstitution!

        1. Illocust
          December.7.2020 at 4:07 pm

          Just saying based on how the law is applied currently. There is no logic behind applying it to a tiny store with lots of competition providing the exact same services and not social media companies whose networks can’t be replicated. If the civil rights act should be overturned for being unconstitutional is separate from if it applies.

  2. Martinned
    December.7.2020 at 3:56 pm

    Poor white American males. It must be tough being white, American, and male…

    1. Illocust
      December.7.2020 at 4:05 pm

      Harder than being a female disabled american. No slack from college professors or teachers based on sex. Nothing but merit to get you that foot in the door at a job. Companies can fire you without fear of discrimination suits. I’m glad I wasn’t born one. Life’s hard enough without being discriminated based on features I have no control over.

  3. captcrisis
    December.7.2020 at 4:10 pm

    Until we see lynchings of white males, or a rash of black police officers shooting defenseless white males, or heavily armed black militias exercising their “Second Amendment Rights” against “Article I (i.e., white) Citizens” (as opposed to what the militias call “Fourteenth Amendment Citizens”), then I don’t see any problem.

    1. jdgalt1
      December.7.2020 at 4:11 pm

      We do see lynchings of white males at every BLM riot. But big media no longer cover the riots because they support the crimes.

  4. Curly4
    December.7.2020 at 4:10 pm

    It has become more than apparent overy the last year (the election year) from what we have seen in the social media that Facebook Discriminating Against Whites, Males, Americans in Its “Hate Speech” Policy. I would also add to that list, conservatives and Trump republicans. I will also challenge the use of the terms ‘white’ and ‘males’ and Americans to describe the class(es) being discriminated against. I challenge these terms because it is not every ‘white’ nor males, nor American’ that was discriminated against. It was only these who were not part of the “woke” movement who were discriminated against in these categories mentioned.

