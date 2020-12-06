The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Minimum Rationality of COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

If California bans safe, outdoor dining, more people will eat together in unsafe, undistanced homes.

|

Earlier this week, California announced new lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In certain zones, all indoor worship services are prohibited. This restriction very likely runs afoul of Brooklyn Diocese. California likely recognizes this violation, but will magically relax the rules on the eve of Supreme Court review.

The Governor's edicts will also prohibit all outdoor dining. Why? The state has not offered any actual evidence that COVID-19 has spread through outdoor dining. Indeed, struggling restaurants have invested a lot of resources to ensure that tables are spaced apart, and food is served in a sanitary and safe fashion. A reporter asked the Governor about outdoor dining. He replied:

"That's a fair question, I appreciate it and you're right. I do want Dr. Ghaly to speak more to that, because it's fundamental in terms of the work we've been doing with local health officers, with our advisory committees, with some of our national partners and advisors as well, not just the conversations we're having internally, but the bottom line, John, is we want to mitigate mixing, period, full stop. We want to diminish the amount of mixing and we really need to send that message broadly and we need to create less opportunities for that kind of contact and extended time of contact that occurs in many of these establishments and that is why we are moving forward."

Newsom cited zero data to support his order. If breakouts have been traced to restaurants, the state would likely have that evidence. But none was supplied. Newsom simply wants to "mitigate mixing" and send a message. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of Health and Human Services, elaborated further:

"What we know is where you're not able to mask entirely or consistently, where they are indoors rather than outdoors, where physical distance is difficult to maintain, that each of those activities that we've been talking about for months as relatively lower risk when you can do all of the things we've discussed, but today, they're all a little more risky than they were a month ago. And that's just because we have more COVID in our communities, and it's able to transmit not necessarily more easily, but because we have more of it in our communities."

Again, the government has zero evidence that outdoor dining has contributed to the spread of COVID-19. All the Director can come up with is this behavior is "a little more risky" now that the community infection rate is higher.

Of course, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. If people cannot eat safely at outdoor restaurants, there is a greater chance people will eat unsafely in indoor homes. No matter how hard government tries, the state cannot eliminate the demand for communal gathering. They will simply force people to satisfy those demands in underground, illegal fashions. For example, when governments raised the drinking age from 18 to 21, the states did not eliminate the demand for drinking by college students. Instead, college students would stop drinking at bars–where there is at least some supervision–and start drinking illegally in frat houses and other unsupervised places. The Governor's edict here will have the likely consequence of forcing people to eat together, inside.

In truth, if the government was serious about stopping the spread of COVID, they would encourage outdoor eating, and actually prohibit people from gathering in homes. That latter, option, however, seems too Orwellian. Many governments flirted with this idea before Thanksgiving, but I doubt enforcement was ever realistic. Now, instead of taking measures that will be most effective, but unpopular, the states will send messages.

Imagine if these questions were posed during an oral argument, instead of during a press conference. With the rational basis test, the government could simply say, "We do not need any evidence. We think this regulation may work, and that speculation is sufficient." These arguments, however, crumble on the slightest scrutiny.

NEXT: Circuit Justice Alito Walks Back De Facto Denial of Pennsylvania Emergency Appeal

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    December.6.2020 at 4:19 pm

    “The Governor’s edicts will also prohibit all outdoor dining. Why? ”

    Because fascists gotta be fascists – – – – – – – –

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.6.2020 at 4:27 pm

      From downscale clingers,
      pandemic management tips
      are always a treat!

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        December.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

        Kirkland, please look into how the German National Socialist party came into power. People like you may well cause something similar to happen here.

        Please don’t.

        1. Krayt
          December.6.2020 at 4:50 pm

          It’s the leader being granted emergency powers to vast acclaim that is the historical danger for dictatorship, not some orange guy they disasterbate about, who refused to do national lockdowns, and has an extremely healthy and large opposition.

        2. Sarcastr0
          December.6.2020 at 5:21 pm

          You’re on a tear about a new Hitlerian rise to power.

          But only one side is calling for martial law.

        3. bernard11
          December.6.2020 at 5:22 pm

          Let’s see. It seems there was a lot of bigotry involved, extreme ethno-nationalism, cultlike worship of a leader.

          Something like that. I don’t remember anything about restaurants.

  2. Ben_
    December.6.2020 at 4:19 pm

    If Covid cases are the most important thing in California right now, then Gavin Newsom should resign as governor for the French Laundry incident. People aren’t going to listen to him or obey public health orders he doesn’t obey himself.

    If Covid precautions aren’t very important then Gavin need not resign. But then all the lockdown measures should be reframed as suggestions that you can do if you want, or not do as Gavin Newsom and numerous other politicians have chosen for themselves.

    No Gavin Newsom resignation means Covid isn’t that big of a deal.

    1. Aktenberg78
      December.6.2020 at 4:37 pm

      Newsom is a disgusting, corrupt, pig. Recall that as mayor of San Francisco, he illegally gave “marriage” licenses to deviant men.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        December.6.2020 at 4:49 pm

        No, what he actually did was bad enough: He knowingly violated California law and issued marriage licenses to couples he knew weren’t eligible to receive them. Why is irrelevant.

        He knowingly violated California law.

        That’s relevant here.

      2. Ben_
        December.6.2020 at 5:01 pm

        Being too obsessed with something to stay on topic is really unfortunate. You don’t have to be obsessed with [whatever].

        Your comment is like the people obsessed with their hatred of Trump. They can’t stay on topic either. Everything kept coming back to the object of their obsessive Trump hatred, just like anti-Semites always bring up the Jews or klan wannabes always bring up skin color.

        There are medications that can help if obsession becomes too much of a burden.

  3. Dr. Ed 2
    December.6.2020 at 4:31 pm

    “California likely recognizes this violation, but will magically relax the rules on the eve of Supreme Court review.”

    How does that not become “violation of civil rights under color of law”?

    As I understand it, ignorance is a defense — but how can California be “reasonably expected not to know” when it has just lost a SCOTUS case. We’re not talking an unpublished District decision here, nor something totally obscure like a nuance in tax laws — we’re talking a clear decision that even bubbleheaded newscasters can get right.

    And doesn’t this affect the exact same church that won the suit the last time? So you don’t understand that doing the exact same thing to the exact same church isn’t a violation of the church’s civil rights even after SCOTUS told you that it was?!?!?

  4. Josh R
    December.6.2020 at 4:54 pm

    We think this regulation may work, and that speculation is sufficient.” These arguments, however, crumble on the slightest scrutiny

    The burden falls on the plaintiff to disprove every conceivable rational basis. I’m not seeing how your “slightest scrutiny” meets that burden.

  5. DaivdBehar
    December.6.2020 at 5:06 pm

    My lawsuit against Gov. Murphy made that point, zero rational basis. It avoided the scintilla of government interest in Salerno. The lockdown was even irrational because it allowed infected, but asymptomatic, young, health workers to travel to nursing homes, and to provide intimate care to moribund patients.

    It was dismissed with prejudice. I am filing charges of mass murder caused by the lockdown against my biased feminist judge and against Democrat NJ AG Grewal.

    Only elections can resolve this problem, and not the courts of the United States. The voters who put these Democrat governors in office still remain oblivious, even though they face ruin and death. These deaths will exceed those genuinely caused by COVID, and not fraudulently claimed, by an order of magnitude. I see a tragic mass delusion. Blacks and Jews keep voting for their mortal enemies, the Democrat Party. They are not even divided.

Please to post comments