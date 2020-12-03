The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 3, 1996
12/3/1996: Printz v. U.S. argued.
Donate
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
12/3/1996: Printz v. U.S. argued.
Charges against Kraft were (rightfully) dismissed. The women he patronized now have criminal records.
Which leaves the U.S. without a major party even slightly inclined to leave people alone to manage their own affairs.
The former Trump attorney's election fraud lawsuits feature the same sort of dubious evidence that has failed to impress courts across the country.
The top Democrats originally supported a $2.2 trillion measure.
Is this the Supreme Court’s next big gun rights case?