The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 1, 1897
12/1/1897: Justice Stephen Field resigns.
Donate
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
12/1/1897: Justice Stephen Field resigns.
"The Campaign cannot win this lawsuit," the 3rd Circuit says. "The Campaign's claims have no merit."
Which leaves the U.S. without a major party even slightly inclined to leave people alone to manage their own affairs.
We're expected to suffer discomfort, economic pain, and emotional distress or else pay fines or serve jail time. Government officials, meanwhile, take offense when called out for violating the standards they created.
Fox News interviewer Maria Bartiromo uncritically accepts Trump's outlandish conspiracy theory.
Is this the Supreme Court’s next big gun rights case?