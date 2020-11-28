The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: November 28, 1872
11/28/1872: Justice Samuel Nelson resigns.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
11/28/1872: Justice Samuel Nelson resigns.
The New York Times columnist misconstrues the issues at stake in the challenge to New York's restrictions on houses of worship.
"He is an icon of hate speech and transphobia."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo described his policy as a "fear-driven response," cut by a "hatchet" rather than a "scalpel."
The mayor is traveling to Mississippi to spend the holiday with his wife and daughter.
The legal doctrine provides rogue government agents cushy protections not available to the little guy.