Download Edited Version of Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

I've edited Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo for the 2021 Barnett/Blackman supplement. You can download it here. I trimmed the case down from 33 to pages to about 9 pages. I omitted most of the back-and-forths between Gorsuch and Roberts. I doubt students will have much use for those barbs. If the Court ultimately grants certiorari in this case, I will edit that decision accordingly.