Free Speech

Conversation on Free Speech and Inequality Between Prof. Nelson Tebbe (Cornell) and Me

It's from last month, but I inadvertently neglected to blog it when it was first put up on YouTube. Here it is, brought to you be the University of Texas Law School's Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center:

Here's the UT summary:

Free Speech and Economic Justice: A Conversation with Law Professors Nelson Tebbe and Eugene Volokh

Join Professors Nelson Tebbe (Cornell Law) and Eugene Volokh (UCLA Law) for a conversation regarding how and whether current applications of free speech doctrines affect disparities in income, wealth, and other goods; whether those applications should be altered; and the disagreements and controversies arising from some of the proposed changes.

Moderated by Texas Law Professor Steven Collis, this promises to be a spirited—but friendly!—dive into one of the most important issues of our time.

It was indeed both spirited and friendly; I hope you find it to also be interesting!

NEXT: First Amendment Generally Protects Speech in the U.S. by Non-U.S.-Citizens/Residents

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. santamonica811
    November.23.2020 at 4:54 pm

    Serious question: Have you ever had one of these events that was *not* civil? It’s my sense that, once you get to a certain level, and you deal with others at that level, you start off with the assumption that everyone is acting and speaking in good faith. And, as a result, even significant substantive differences are treated as “You’re wrong on this; you’re dramatically wrong; but I totally see how you got there.”
    By this point in your career, you must have had close to a hundred of these things, yes? Maybe far more than that. Any that were genuinely uncivil? (You don’t have to name names, of course.)

