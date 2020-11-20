The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Donald Trump

State Legislatures and Presidential Electors

Trump's hope that state legislatures will replace Democratic presidential electors with Republican electors will be dashed.

|

New from me at the Washington Post on the law and politics of Donald Trump's bid to persuade Republican state legislators to ignore the results of the November election and directly designate a slate of presidential electors pledged to vote for Trump's reelection. It is a mad scheme that is doomed to failure and Republican leaders should denounce it. This is how you build support for a constitutional amendment to eliminate the Electoral College.

A taste:

At any rate, unlike the 2000 presidential election, the 2020 presidential election does not come down to a few dozen votes in a single state. Trump needs to flip not just one state but multiple states. Even if he were to persuade enough Republican-dominated state legislatures to go along with a plan to directly appoint presidential electors, he would still need to persuade governors, several of whom are Democrats, to accept the necessary legislation and certify new slates of presidential electors. Ultimately, those electoral votes will be counted in Congress, and the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives would play an important role in resolving any disputes over the validity of any state's electoral votes.

Read the whole thing here.

NEXT: Current House of Representatives Balance 222 D to 209 R, 4 Races Still Not Called

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. TwelveInchPianist
    November.20.2020 at 2:20 pm

    And, importantly, states can require the electors to respect the state’s choice. I’ll bet people who were hoping that the case would come out the other way are happy that it didn’t.

    1. jb
      November.20.2020 at 2:47 pm

      It’s not like the electors are chosen at random and then told to vote for one candidate or the other. Presumably most of the time the slates are pretty loyal to the candidate that they’re supposed to represent.

  2. VinniUSMC
    November.20.2020 at 2:21 pm

    “This is how you build support for a constitutional amendment to eliminate the Electoral College.”

    /tinfoil hat

    But, what if that is the point? Trump wasn’t supposed to win. He was supposed to ensure the win for Hillary.

    /hat

  3. Brett Bellmore
    November.20.2020 at 2:25 pm

    “he would still need to persuade governors, several of whom are Democrats, to accept the necessary legislation and certify new slates of presidential electors.”

    Not by the theory of plenary legislative power the Supreme court asserted in Bush v Gore. Per that theory choosing the method by which electors are chosen is exclusively a legislative power. And thus the relevant legislation, unlike legislation any other topic, would NOT need the approval of any other branch of state government, because the legislature in this one area is exercising a federal role specifically and exclusively granted it.

    Mind, I have been persuaded that section 2 of the 14th amendment might apply here, especially since there already has been an election this year.

    “But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the executive and judicial officers of a state, or the members of the legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such state, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such state.”

    This wouldn’t prevent the state legislatures from appointing their own slate of electors in place of the one the election produced, but the consequences for apportionment would be pretty dire.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      November.20.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Interesting. That’s a good point.

    2. M L
      November.20.2020 at 2:47 pm

      Yeah, the conclusion that governors would have veto power over the legislature’s constitutional authority here seems wrong. Likewise the idea that federal legislation has limited this state legislative power.

  4. Sam Gompers
    November.20.2020 at 2:29 pm

    The Republican legislatures should not ignore the rampant fraud. Its their duty to represent the people and not the crooks.

    Cobb County is currently shredding ballots.

Please to post comments