The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Two Men Charged With Submitting >8000 Fraudulent Voter Registrations in Attempt to Get One Elected Mayor

Carlos Montenegro was running for mayor of Hawthorne, an 85,000-person city in South Central L.A.

|

City News Service reports:

A man who tried to run for mayor in Hawthorne pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with an alleged voter fraud case in which thousands of fraudulent voter registration applications were allegedly submitted on behalf of homeless people, a fraud effort that prosecutors allege was being funded by the criminal gang MS-13.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro—also known as Mark Anthony Gonsalves—is charged with 18 felony counts of voter fraud, 11 felony counts of procuring a false or forged instrument, two felony counts of perjury and one felony count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, along with nine misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Montenegro, 53, allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October, as well as allegedly falsifying names, addresses and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in Hawthorne….

You can read the Criminal Complaint for more (and there was more); see especially pp. 1-3.

I haven't been closely following the various recent allegations of voting irregularities, whether allegedly fraudulent or simply erroneous; but to the extent there doubtless were some irregularities somewhere in the country, I've seen no evidence that they actually swung any particular election (Presidential or otherwise). Still, elections in smaller districts are routinely decided by a few dozen votes or less (right now there's an under-50-vote margin in one of the Iowa congressional races), and of course the 2000 presidential election ended up turning on just several hundred votes in Florida. And, unsurprisingly, when power and money is at stake, human systems attract fraud; in some elections, that fraud could indeed make a difference.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: November 18, 1811

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ThePublius
    November.18.2020 at 3:11 pm

    That can’t be so, Prof. Volokh; Facebook and Twitter assure us, constantly, that voter fraud is virtually nonexistent.

    1. jb
      November.18.2020 at 3:43 pm

      There was no voter fraud in this case, just an attempt at registration fraud.

      The claim that people make about voter fraud that is nuanced and therefore doesn’t get boiled down to a soundbite is that voter fraud is pretty rare and almost never happens on a scale big enough to influence major elections, in large part due to the fact that it’s pretty easy to detect such attempts (as is the case here).

      An even more nuanced point would be that efforts to combat voter fraud should be roughly proportional in their likely impact to the effect on disenfranchising voters. There are some instances where you want to prioritizing reducing false positives even if it creates some false negatives (e.g., the criminal justice system), but since all ballots count the same voting isn’t one of those.

      But sure, feel free to keep arguing with a strawman if that floats your boat.

  2. TommyD2000
    November.18.2020 at 3:17 pm

    Have you considered the converse? If you were to find any irregularities, what evidence would you need and is that information available? If you don’t measure it then it is simply faith.

  3. Bored Lawyer
    November.18.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Until recently, the claim has always been made that there is never enough fraud that it makes a difference to an election. (More recently, the claim is that there is no fraud at all, which is absurd.)

    The question is, though, if fraud is never enough to swing an election, then why do people do it? Why risk prosecution to submit fraudulent votes, when there is little chance it will make a difference? Or do these people know something the rest of us don’t.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.18.2020 at 3:26 pm

      The question is, though, if voting is never enough to swing an election, then why do people do it?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      November.18.2020 at 3:36 pm

      In this case, what you had going on was M-13 attempting to take over the town by fraudulently electing a mayor. That is to say, it was fraud coming from outside the system. Insurgent, rather than incumbent, fraud. And on a very large scale, since their candidate was likely to get next to no votes, so it wasn’t just a matter of tipping the scale.

      I suspect that, like embezzlement is both more common and harder to detect than bank robbery, most ballot fraud is an inside job, on behalf of the party locally in power. Being performed by the people in charge of the system, most of the opportunities to detect it are neatly bypassed. And since it’s being performed on behalf of people who are likely to get a lot of votes legitimately, it doesn’t have to be on as large of scale.

      That is to say, just like most gerrymandering is incumbent protection, likely so is most ballot fraud.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    November.18.2020 at 3:27 pm

    The usual thing you see in these cases, is that with a little more care, they’d likely never have been detected. Dropping ballots off still wrapped in rubber bands, for instance.

    In this case I suspect his big mistake was applying to run for the office of mayor, which resulted in considerably more attention than just filing the fake registration papers would have.

  5. rsteinmetz
    November.18.2020 at 3:30 pm

    For a long time people have been saying there’s not evidence of election fraud.

    However I’ve observed very little effort to uncover any.

    If you don’t look for it you can’t find it.

  6. M L
    November.18.2020 at 3:32 pm

    When election fraud isn’t caught, then it doesn’t exist.

    When election fraud is caught, then it proves that no other instances exist.

    Just like how the speed limit is never broken except when speeding tickets are issued.

    Of course, this raises the question of whether the election fraud that gets caught actually existed before it was caught.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.18.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Prof. Volokh plainly knows how to lather a collection of half-educated, birther-class, disaffected fans.

    And how to cultivate one.

Please to post comments