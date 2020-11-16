"We'll Be Back" performed by the federal trial and appellate judges in Houston and Galveston

In my very biased opinion, our federal bench and bar in Houston and Galveston is one of the most talented in the nation. Exhibit A. Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod (5th Circuit) and Judge Charles Eskridge (S.D.TX) bring down the house in a rendition of "You'll be back" from Hamilton. Watch till the end for some very special ensemble appearances from other members of our judiciary.

With their permission, I am happy to post the video of "We'll be back."