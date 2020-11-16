The Volokh Conspiracy

We Now Have More Parler Subscribers Than Twitter Subscribers

I've heard news stories about the surge in Parler users, and whatever is happening generally, we're certainly seeing it here. A week ago, we had 6,800 followers, a result of moderate growth since we joined in mid-August. Today, we are up to 27,000, basically quadrupling in a week. This is also now above our 23,500 Twitter subscribers (adding the @VolokhC, @VolokhSpeech, and @VolokhGuns numbers).

We're still seeing a good deal more referrals to our full posts from Twitter than Parler; there seems to be more of a click-through culture either on Twitter generally or among our longstanding Twitter users. (Perhaps the "longstanding" is part of the reason: Our Twitter users have been with us for years, and may therefore especially like the blog and be willing to follow the Tweets to the posts, more so than people who are just first coming across the blog.)

And, more importantly, we're happy to have more readers on either platform; we're delighted with having the Twitter readers we have as much as the Parler readers (and of course we're delighted by people who visit us directly, too)—thankfully, there's no need to choose. Plus it's good for users to have more companies competing for them. In any event, I wanted to update our readers on this; if you want to follow us on Parler, we're @VolokhC, just as we are on Twitter.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. David Lh.
    November.16.2020 at 11:52 am

    Followed when I made a Parler account because it’s one of the few reputable names I saw scroll by on the list, amidst a sea of reactionary conservatives and trumpians. Still just read the blog in RSS though

    1. Eugene Volokh
      November.16.2020 at 12:03 pm

      Yes, reading it in RSS is a great option; glad it works for you! What mechanism do you use for that, and would you recommend it to other readers?

      Also, Parler readers do seem to be more conservative and Trumpian than we are — but all the more reason for us to reach out to them, I think. If they already agreed with us on everything, we’d have less opportunity to persuade them. (To be sure, we could still inform them about specific factual matters we had learned about, such as new legal developments.) On the other hand, if they agreed with us on nothing, they’d be less likely to be open to being persuaded by us.

