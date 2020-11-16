The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: November 16, 1939
11/16/1939: Justice Pierce Butler dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
11/16/1939: Justice Pierce Butler dies.
A bill under consideration by the city's Board of Supervisors would ban smoking in private dwellings located in apartment buildings with three or more units.
Just about everyone—conservatives, progressives, libertarians—should be glad to say goodbye to this cruel approach to immigration policy.
The senators warned that the Court might have to be "restructured" if it did not reach the conclusion they preferred in a Second Amendment case.
No, we don’t need someone to “take command of the national supply chain for essential equipment, medications, and protective gear.”
If Trump isn’t interested, maybe the Biden administration could get started with a few acts of mercy.