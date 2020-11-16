Sinatra, Music, the Texas Guitar Army, the First Amendment, and Coronavirus

From Friday's Hund v. Cuomo (Hund is musician Michael Hund, who brings the Texas Guitar Army connection):

New York State has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous restrictions. This case involves one such restriction, set forth in the New York State Liquor Authority's Phase 3/4 Guidelines for Licensed On-Premises Establishments. The Court must decide if the incidental-music rule contained in these guidelines—which allows licensed establishments to provide live music that is incidental to the dining experience but not advertised, ticketed live music—comports with the United States Constitution. Because it does not, the Court grants Plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction, as set forth in detail below, and grants in part and denies in part Defendants' motion to dismiss the complaint….

[T]he incidental-music rule affects Hund's ability to perform live music as part of advertised, ticketed events at licensed on-premises establishments, implicating his First Amendment rights…. The United States Constitution permits state officials to take necessary, rational, and temporary measures to meet an emergency…. [M]ore than a century of caselaw illustrates that, in extreme times, like when a pandemic or epidemic threatens to impose a heavy toll on public health, this equipoise will flex—without breaking—to tolerate state impositions that are moderate in severity, short in duration, and tailored to the disease. Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905) (holding that "in every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members[,] the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand").

Even in a pandemic, state police powers are subject to limitations, and state action taken to protect public health cannot infringe constitutional rights…. "[J]ust as constitutional rights have limits, so too does a state's power to issue executive orders limiting such rights in times of emergency." …

In particular: "if a statute purporting to have been enacted to protect the public health, the public morals, or the public safety, has no real or substantial relation to those objects, or is, beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law, it is the duty of the courts to so adjudge, and thereby give effect to the Constitution." … State action deviates from having a "real or substantial relation" to the public health if "exercised in particular circumstances and in reference to particular persons" in "an arbitrary, unreasonable manner." …

The incidental-music rule prohibits one kind of live music and permits another. This distinction is arbitrary. With either type of live music, table-spacing, social-distancing, and face-covering requirements remain the same. [Defendant Vincent G. Bradley, the Chairman of the State Liquor Authority,] allows incidental music. And he allows trivia night at the same establishments. Plus, New York movie theaters may open, subject to certain restrictions. Those activities pose the same exposure concerns that [Dr. Elizabeth Dufort, the state officials' expert witness,] highlights regarding live, advertised, ticketed musical performances.