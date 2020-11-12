The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes 24: Equal Protection III and Regulatory Takings

Bakke, Gruter, Gratz, Fisher I, FIsher II, Penn Coal, Penn Central

Class 24: Equal Protection III: Affirmative Action on the Rehnquist and Roberts Courts

  • Grutter v. Bollinger (1061-1073)
  • Gratz v. Bollinger (1073-1076)
  • Fisher v. University of Texas, Austin I (1076-1083)
  • Fisher v. University of Texas, Austin II (1083-1093)
  • Freedman's Bureau Act (1104-1105)

Class 24: Regulatory Takings: Balancing I

  • Pennsylvania Coal v. Mahon: 1042-1050
  • Penn Central Transportation Company v. City of New York: 1050-1063