Classes 24: Equal Protection III and Regulatory Takings
Bakke, Gruter, Gratz, Fisher I, FIsher II, Penn Coal, Penn Central
Class 24: Equal Protection III: Affirmative Action on the Rehnquist and Roberts Courts
- Grutter v. Bollinger (1061-1073)
- Gratz v. Bollinger (1073-1076)
- Fisher v. University of Texas, Austin I (1076-1083)
- Fisher v. University of Texas, Austin II (1083-1093)
- Freedman's Bureau Act (1104-1105)
Class 24: Regulatory Takings: Balancing I
- Pennsylvania Coal v. Mahon: 1042-1050
- Penn Central Transportation Company v. City of New York: 1050-1063