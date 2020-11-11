The Volokh Conspiracy

Daily Coronavirus Deaths in Europe Have Returned to March/April Peak

A helpful (and frightening) graph from Statista, as of today (Nov. 11).

You can see the original here on the Statista site, which I much recommend for this. The surge is a mix of a second wave in some Western European countries (e.g., Belgium, Spain, France, UK, Italy) and a first wave in some Eastern/East-Central European countries (e.g., Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania). Indeed, some countries which had a relatively mild first wave (Austria, Switzerland, Portugal) are now having more deaths per day in the second wave than in the first.

At this point, the per-capita death coronavirus rate over the last several days in Europe as a whole appears to be materially higher than in the U.S.; this is particularly striking, for instance, in the larger Western European countries that had already experienced the first wave (I include here just countries with population of 10M or above), though it's even more visible in some of the first-wave Eastern countries:

  • Belgium: 107.11 deaths per million over the last 7 days.
  • Italy: 42.56.
  • France: 34.12.
  • Portugal: 31.84.
  • UK: 30.33.
  • Netherlands: 26.25.
  • Spain: 26.06.
  • US: 17.31.
  • Germany: 10.01.
  • Sweden: 5.83.

But the U.S. death rate may yet be on the way up as well (given the increase in U.S. cases over the last few weeks).

 

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. loki13
    November.11.2020 at 11:58 am

    I am confused.

    Trump said that Covid would disappear on November 4, 2020. That it was just a big ol’ media hoax.

    But it didn’t. In fact, it’s getting worse (which is unsurprising, given that we have colder weather, assuming you believe in stupid things like facts).

    But Trump is always right. Which means that …. the Covid hoax is only continuing because Trump hasn’t conceded yet.

    Thank goodness! For a second there, I thought he might have been lying, or something.

    1. jb
      November.11.2020 at 12:26 pm

      Also, remember how the blue state governors were going to lift restrictions right after the election because they were just trying to make Trump look bad?

      Turns out that basically the opposite happened: right after the election, Utah imposed a bunch of new restrictions including a statewide mask mandate and a two-week ban on social gatherings.

      1. jjsaz
        November.11.2020 at 12:59 pm

        Is Utah a Blue State? Can I have some of what you’re smoking, please?

        1. jb
          November.11.2020 at 1:05 pm

          Congratulations, you’re halfway to figuring out why this is indeed the opposite of blue state governors waiting until after the election to lift restrictions.

    2. Don Nico
      November.11.2020 at 12:31 pm

      Lying, maybe not. Stupid, yes.

      1. loki13
        November.11.2020 at 12:57 pm

        No, it’s really lying. Or maybe not lying- just uncaring of the truth.

        Below, SteveMG raises the point that it’s not like Trump murdered 200,000+ Americans. Which is true. No honest broker should expect perfect performance during a pandemic, especially one with a novel virus. In many ways, Covid is a perfect storm when it comes to fighting it off. Just think-

        1. It’s novel. No one had seen it. People were arguing about methods of transmission for some time, and are still arguing about basic things like possible long-term effects.

        2. It’s not so deadly that people go into a serious panic (like Ebola), but it’s deadly and transmissible. In other words, it’s really bad and deadly, but also … well, people keep letting their guard down, because you’re not going to have blood pouring out of your body.

        3. It’s similar enough to things people know about (influenza, common cold) that people make stupid comparisons, but different enough that those stupid comparisons are stupid.

        4. People had little idea what the preferred course of treatment was, or even what the defining symptoms were; there is still confusion on this, although we are much better.

        I could keep going on, but you get the idea.

        And the Trump Administration does deserve a lot of credit for some things; fast-tracking vaccines, for example, and putting money into that (although I would say that cooperation with certain allied countries would not have hurt).

        ….but the continued lying to the American People, the unnecessary involvement of Trump in the press conferences, so many things that devalued trust in institutions; that hurts response because it hurts public health measures. During a pandemic, when dealing with a novel disease, things will be done wrong or incorrectly, but you need to develop a base level of trust that, at a minimum, you are disseminating trustworthy information to the best of your ability, and that you are not changing things up for purely political reasons (or, worse, to make yourself look better).

        Trump did not murder all the people that died during the pandemic. But he needlessly turned it into yet another divisive issue, and corrupted the basic channels of information, and made this Country (and our systems, which were and should be the envy of the world) look like the Three Stooges.

        Which resulted in needless deaths. And probably more, given that confidence in public health is undermined. We will have to see what happens with vaccination rates.

        1. Don Nico
          November.11.2020 at 1:05 pm

          Loki,
          I don’t disagree.
          Had Trump not committed the “errors” that you point out, he would have been re-elected. Being that uncaring was certainly stupid.

        2. Joe_dallas
          November.11.2020 at 1:08 pm

          Odd – that with all you complaints about Trumps screw ups-
          In comparison with most of Europe, The USA is basically on par

          Other than the screw up in the NE USA with Coumo and NJ, the rest of the USA is doing better than most every other european country except a few such as norway and finland.

          The virus is bad, but it goes to show mother nature is more powerful than man

  2. Ridgeway
    November.11.2020 at 12:08 pm

    What’s up with Belgium? They had the highest per capita death rate in Europe (by a pretty wide margin) the first time around, and they look like they are going to repeat the performance.

    Could it be population density?

    1. Don Nico
      November.11.2020 at 12:30 pm

      There does not seem to be a strong correlation between population density and case fatality rate on a national basis.
      https://medrxiv.org/cgi/content/short/2020.09.30.20204990v1

  3. Snorkle
    November.11.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Remember, it is no worse than the flu, and we’re already past the worst. Donnie seemed to have a great time catching it, and has assured you that you’ll get the same care he did.

    Also, it is your moral obligation to resist any efforts to contain it, because #freedom.

    1. RG
      November.11.2020 at 12:15 pm

      You tell those darned freedom and Trump loving Europeans!

  4. Bob from Ohio
    November.11.2020 at 12:14 pm

    I am confused.

    All the Dems and media said our response was uniquely bad because of Trump.

    But here we have multiple countries in progressive and scientific Europe with significantly worse responses.

    Must be an error.

    For a second there, I thought they might have been lying, or something.

  5. jdgalt1
    November.11.2020 at 12:14 pm

    How do these numbers compare with flu deaths in a normal year?

    (In the charts I’ve seen, official flu deaths this year are near zero, showing that most of them, as well as a lot of deaths from third causes, are being misclassified as Covid deaths, probably so that healthcare providers can get subsidies earmarked for Covid cases. This holds true over most of the world.)

    1. Don Nico
      November.11.2020 at 12:28 pm

      jdg,
      The number of flu deaths is highly variable year to year. Moreover, they rates remain highly uncertain for at least several months after the end of the “flu season” the Number in the US for last year was between 60K and 90K

      1. JohannesDinkle
        November.11.2020 at 12:33 pm

        Medicare pays an extra $16,000 for Covid cases. Make of that what you will.

  6. Jimmy the Dane
    November.11.2020 at 12:23 pm

    But Europe was supposed to have Covid under control using its big government solutions and the US was bad because we didn’t use a big government command control style solution for this problem.

    1. Don Nico
      November.11.2020 at 12:27 pm

      Jimmy, Skip the blah-blah.
      But the European experience also shows the the Democrats claims of gross incompetence by the Administration was also political blah-blah.

    2. SteveMG
      November.11.2020 at 12:28 pm

      Well, yes but the counter argument could be that things would be even worse without those measures.
      Look, Trump and his people WERE incompetent and slow to respond. That’s a fair criticism. We know how bureaucracies are slow to respond to a crisis; the president (or someone) has to be on top of them and force them to react. The Manhattan Project analogy is useful here. It wasn’t until Groves was put in charge that the program got started. The military simply didn’t want to use resources on a pie in the sky proposal.
      But these claims that “Trump murdered 200,000 Americans” is just hysterical nonsense. Are all of the these leaders of other countries similarly culpable? What about governors? I’m a Never Trumper but this over the top criticism of the man has actually helped him succeed to this point.

  7. Don Nico
    November.11.2020 at 12:25 pm

    There is no indication of an increase in US daily case fatality rate for the past 50 days.

    1. jb
      November.11.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Who cares if the CFR is increasing? The thing that is increasing is total number of deaths because more people are getting Coronavirus.

      In fact, it does seem that we’ve gotten better at treating the disease as CFR has come down over time, but that’s now being totally swamped by new infections so total deaths are back on the upswing.

      1. Don Nico
        November.11.2020 at 12:34 pm

        Who cares? I am glad that you are not in charge of public health policy.
        You state the obvious. The more people that get sick the more that will die.
        The more people who get sick, the more who will have residual (and maybe permanent) residual physical and neurological damage.

        1. jb
          November.11.2020 at 12:44 pm

          Right, so the goal should be to keep the number of people getting sick down, not pat ourselves on the back that the same fraction of them are dying as before.

          1. Don Nico
            November.11.2020 at 1:15 pm

            Yes, we should try to get the number getting sick down, BUT it is a valuable advance that all over the world, public health officials and physicians have learned how to deliver earlier treatments and better treatments that do not in themselves inflict serious long term damage and even death.

      2. VinniUSMC
        November.11.2020 at 12:40 pm

        Deaths are always rising. You cannot un-die, yet.

        What we have seen though is that the hysteria was overblown. And the virus didn’t seem to get the memo about your mask mandates and social distancing. We can mitigate the risk, by being smarter than “muh masks”, without complaining that “literally Hitler” didn’t authoritarian hard enough, but he’s definitely throwing a coup to become the Last Best President Ever for life, by letting blue state governors show him what dictatorship looks like.

        Y’all are just… insane.

  8. Squirrelloid
    November.11.2020 at 12:45 pm

    Sweden, otoh, is not seeing an increase in deaths. If anything, they’ve been trending down in the last week.

    1. Don Nico
      November.11.2020 at 12:51 pm

      The daily case fatality rate is much smaller than the first wave in Sweden. The present rate have weak statistical significance and trends over 1 week are similarly meaningless.

