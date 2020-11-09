The Volokh Conspiracy

Remember, Remember the Fifth of November—Gunpowder, Treason, and Plot

Daily Mail (UK) suggests that some Americans did not remember (though, to be fair, it appears that Nov. 5 is something of a moveable feast, at least when it falls midweek):

A US TV network mistakenly thought fireworks over London were Brits celebrating Joe Biden win in the race for the White House….

'Fireworks lit up the night sky over London, England, after Joe Biden was characterised to be the apparent winner of the presidential election,' [ABC News] wrote on social media in a since deleted Tweet.

Brits were quick to correct the broadcaster on their mistake, and pointed out that the fireworks were part of the annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

The event marks the anniversary of 1605 when Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

  1. jdgalt1
    November.9.2020 at 3:33 pm

    Most Americans have never heard of the Gunpowder Plot.

    1. TangoDelta
      November.9.2020 at 3:51 pm

      One might reasonably assume the so called reporters and fact-checkers of our media would check before blithely bleating baseless buffalo chips but no they don’t. Then they wonder why fewer and fewer people believe or trust them. Plus ça change.

  2. rsteinmetz
    November.9.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Speak for yourself.

    The Guy Fawkes mask has become something of a thing for protesters, especially anti-government protesters in former English empire countries, like Hong Kong. They are apparently illegal in Canada.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      November.9.2020 at 4:26 pm

      “They are apparently illegal in Canada.”

      Good thing we have the First Amendment in the U.S.

  3. santamonica811
    November.9.2020 at 4:36 pm

    The tweet was “wrong” in terms of what had been intended. (ie, that the fireworks were a result of Biden winning) I’ll point out that the tweet was, technically, absolutely correct in its literal meaning . . . that Z happened later in time than when X happened.

    I’m not excusing the tweet: It clearly was trying to communicate an idea that turned out to be incorrect. Merely observing the elasticity and flexibility of the English language.

