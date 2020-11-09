Remember, Remember the Fifth of November—Gunpowder, Treason, and Plot

Daily Mail (UK) suggests that some Americans did not remember (though, to be fair, it appears that Nov. 5 is something of a moveable feast, at least when it falls midweek):

A US TV network mistakenly thought fireworks over London were Brits celebrating Joe Biden win in the race for the White House….

'Fireworks lit up the night sky over London, England, after Joe Biden was characterised to be the apparent winner of the presidential election,' [ABC News] wrote on social media in a since deleted Tweet.

Brits were quick to correct the broadcaster on their mistake, and pointed out that the fireworks were part of the annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

The event marks the anniversary of 1605 when Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament.