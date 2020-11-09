The Volokh Conspiracy
Classes 23: Equal Protection II and Categorical Regulatory Takings
Loving, Bakke, Loretto, Horne, and Hadacheck
Class 23: Equal Protection II: Interracial Marriage and Affirmative Action on the Burger Court
- Loving v. Virginia (Equal Protection) (1041-1047)
- Affirmative Action (1051-1052)
- Regents of the University of California v. Bakke – (1053-1061)
- Justice Thurgood Marshall's dissent in Bakke
Class 22: Categorical Regulatory Takings
- Implicit Takings: 1021-1022
- Loretto v. Teleprompter Manhattan CATV Corp.: 1022-1035
- Horne v. U.S. Department of Agriculture: – 1102-1114
- Hadacheck v. Sebastian, 1035-1042