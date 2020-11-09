The Volokh Conspiracy

Election 2020

A Phased Transition to Inauguration

President Donald Trump is still in denial about the outcome of the presidential election. That is, perhaps, an understandable human reaction to such a loss, but the presidency is an office that demands that the occupant be able to overcome some of their all-too-human emotions. Admittedly, Trump is not a run-of-the-mill president.

It is important that presidents be able to deliver an appropriate concession speech. It is not legally necessary for a sitting president to concede that he has lost. The loss is real regardless of whether it is acknowledged by the chief executive, and the current incumbent will no longer perform the duties of his office after the inauguration of his successor. But as Joe Biden demonstrated with his victory speech, concession speeches are important moments for reuniting the country after a hard-fought electoral campaign.

Democratic elections are by their nature divisive, and they are all the more so in our current polarized age. We tolerate and even encourage the citizenry to divide itself into partisans under competing banners and struggle with their fellow Americans for control over the levers of political power. Campaigns can be personal and bitter. The stakes of an election can be high. But when the election is over, we need to reunite under a common flag and take up our common identity as American citizens with allegiance to a common government. Politicians facilitate that task by encouraging their supporters to beat their metaphorical swords into plowshares, to accept the loss, and move on to the shared task of governing under a new leader. The competitor must accept their new role as part of the loyal opposition. Partisans must lick their wounds and bide their time until they can once again contest for leadership.

Donald Trump has thus far continued to encourage divisiveness rather than reconciliation. This is a dangerous state of affairs that is corrosive of a democratic civil order. He is not the first sore loser who might continue to question the legitimacy of the electoral victor, but he is the most prominent and perhaps the least restrained. It should be hoped that he will eventually embrace a post-presidential role that will serve the country and do honor to his historical reputation, but such hopes might well be disappointed.

More immediately, the Trump administration has not yet accepted the electoral loss, and that has implications for the presidential transition. The transition between administrations is a monumental task, and a smooth transition is all the more important in the midst of the difficult situation created by the ongoing pandemic. The head of the General Services Administration, which manages presidential transitions, has not yet begun the process. That does not prevent Biden from beginning to prepare his administration, but it severely hampers the planning and coordination that is necessary for continuity of governance. It cannot reasonably be expected that the head of the GSA will act contrary to the will of the president, but the president must quickly (if privately and quietly) release her to perform her duties for facilitating the transition.

The Trump administration should distinguish itself from the Trump campaign. Trump should recognize that Biden is the presumptive president-elect and allow the executive branch to begin planning accordingly. The Trump campaign can continue to contest the election results, pursuing recounts and litigation as it feels necessary to satisfy the president that he has indeed lost. If necessary, the campaign could drag that out for weeks until elections results are certified by the states and presidential electors are designated and ultimately cast their ballots. None of that necessitates that the transition planning be put on hold.

There is good reason for the Trump administration to accept that planning for a transition is necessary at this point. The initial count of votes is nearly complete. The path to victory for the Trump campaign through recounts and litigation is essentially non-existent. The situation might be different if Biden's electoral vote total were smaller, but a 76-vote gap cannot be closed by changing the result in a state or two. The situation might be different if the gap between Biden's vote total and Trump's in a large number of states was extremely small, but it is not. This is not the 2000 election, where everything turned on a small number of votes in a single large state. Winning a recount in one or even two states would make no difference to the ultimate outcome.

The math for a Trump victory simply does not work at this point.

statevote gappercentage gapelectoral votescumulative
GA10,3530.21%16
AZ16,9850.52%1127
WI20,5400.63%1037
PA45,7270.68%2057
NV34,2832.65%663
MI146,1232.69%1679

 

Biden has a 76 electoral vote lead on Trump. There are four states that Biden won and where the candidates are currently separated by less than one percent. The number of votes that would have to be switched are in the tens of thousands in each state. The prospect of switching those votes in any single state through some combination of recount and litigation is extremely small. Trump would need to swing all four and also swing the result in two additional states where the margin is well over two percent in order to overcome Biden's apparent electoral vote lead.

Even if you are convinced—and there is no reason for you to think so given any known facts—that there were significant irregularities in the voting or in the vote counting, and you were convinced that all those irregularities worked in the favor of Biden, the odds that any such irregularities were large enough and distributed in just the right states that, if corrected, Trump would be proven to be the legal winner of the election are essentially nil.

It is time for transition planning to begin, and really it is time for Trump to concede that he has lost and bring his campaign to a close. Even if he cannot yet bring himself to do the latter, there is no excuse not to do the former.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Ben_
    November.9.2020 at 11:15 am

    Trump should not concede until the vote fraud has been thoroughly investigated.

    Nor should Trump cooperate with anyone on the Biden team on anything unless it’s critically necessary to avoid a war or something.

    Letting them get away with stealing an election directly undermines democracy — something a lot of people on this board pretend to care about.

    1. AtlGa41
      November.9.2020 at 11:27 am

      The “vote fraud” …

      It’s evidence-free fantasy of Trump deadenders.

      Cause those Dems, they can’t even commit fraud right — letting all those GOP Senators keep their seats, GOP House members win their elections, and state legislators retain control.

      The only “vote fraud” that occurred was the USPS cheating in favor of Trump.

      The evidence of the USPS scam is real, too. Not fantasy.

      1. Ben_
        November.9.2020 at 11:29 am

        There are eyewitness affidavits. That’s “evidence”. You are being facially dishonest.

        1. Sarcastr0
          November.9.2020 at 11:51 am

          Hard to take your demands we take voter fraud seriously when you are this fundamentally unserious about voter fraud claims.

          You’re so credulous you believe Project Veritas nonsense without any validation.

          You should strive to be less of a tool than Lindsey Graham.

          1. Ben_
            November.9.2020 at 11:58 am

            I believe it is “evidence”. The responsible thing to do would be to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation. That’s what I’m calling for.

            Maybe it will turn out to be the mother of all coincidences and all the suspicious numbers and actions will turn out to be nothing.

            Democracy matters, so it’s worth investigating. People on the board pretend to care about democracy sometimes.

      2. bernard11
        November.9.2020 at 12:14 pm

        After all the crap the Republicans have pulled in this election to complain about vote fraud by Democrats is ridiculous.

        The USPS business.

        Two blatant attempts to suppress Democratic votes in TX.

        Telling ex-felons in FL they can only vote if they pay their (often exorbitant) fines and fees, and then refusing to tell them hiw much they owed.

        Barring curbside voting in AL despite the fact the law explicitly allows counties to implement it.

        Closing polling places and creating long lines in Black communities in GA. (Aren’t you glad Roberts dumped that pesky preclearance business?)

        So the cheating is on the Republican side.

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.9.2020 at 11:17 am

    As I recall the Obama admin’s transition planning included planning for their four year “resistance” by wire tapping the Trump transition team. That resulted in years of acrimony and was unprecedented in its collusion and obstruction of justice by the democrats and bureaucratic institutions. You talk about corrosive attempts to be divisive as bad for democracy, yet you say nothing about democrat’s efforts to overthrow a legally elected president.

    At this point, why should we concede. Biden’s plans eclipse those of Obama’s and should result in even more debt, less growth, and more divisiveness along with continued erosion of civil rights.

    1. bernard11
      November.9.2020 at 11:23 am

      As I recall the Obama admin’s transition planning included planning for their four year “resistance” by wire tapping the Trump transition team.

      You recall incorrectly.

      1. Ben_
        November.9.2020 at 11:52 am

        The Obama FBI spied on the Trump campaign.

        Are you trying to split hairs over whether it was “wire-tapping”? Or are you just doing the usual Democrat thing where you simply deny in the face of incontrovertible, proven facts?

    2. Sarcastr0
      November.9.2020 at 11:54 am

      Your grievance-tinged memories aside (the wiretapping charge is, of course, nonsense, as the IG and Senate have found multiple times), this is different – this is politicals sabotaging a civil-servant mediated process.

      At this point, why should we concede.
      Because we live in a fucking republic.

      1. Ben_
        November.9.2020 at 12:00 pm

        Used to be a republic with meaningful elections.

      2. JohannesDinkle
        November.9.2020 at 12:01 pm

        In one respect you are probably correct. No actual wiretapping may have occurred, but the cell phone of Carter page was monitored both for metadata and for the content of the calls. Wiretapping is a term for intercepting conversations sent over telephone wires, so you can probably feel superior about being right about the lack.
        However, the FBI did monitor electronic communications.
        Sort of like calling the selection of judges of whom you do not approve ‘court packing,’ and naming the desire to add members to the Supreme Court as ‘modernization.’

        1. Sarcastr0
          November.9.2020 at 12:14 pm

          I’m not making some pedantic argument.

          The procedures were found to be legit and well founded by numerous, oft-Republican-lead, investigations.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            November.9.2020 at 12:17 pm

            Do we need to review the difference between, “Legally wiretapped”, and “didn’t wiretap”?

  3. bernard11
    November.9.2020 at 11:22 am

    Trump would need to swing all four and also swing the result in two additional states where the margin is well over two percent in order to overcome Biden’s apparent electoral vote lead.

    While I agree with the post, the arithmetic is wrong. Giving Biden GA, Trump NC and AK makes it 306-232. A swing of 38 to Trump would give him the win. PA and two of the other three small-margin states would do it.

    1. Lee Moore
      November.9.2020 at 11:44 am

      Actually just the three closest states would do it – GA, WI, AZ. That would get Trump to 269, which is enough since the GOP will win a majority of the HoR State delegations.

      So Trump would need a total vote switch of 23,941 over the three States. Which is unlikely. Though not quite as unlikely as in previous elections since this election has been, er, unusual.

      Anyway, the important point, which does not change from election, is that it is unwise to rely on lawyers for your arithmetic.

      1. bernard11
        November.9.2020 at 12:03 pm

        it is unwise to rely on lawyers for your arithmetic.

        On this we agree.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        November.9.2020 at 12:18 pm

        It would be unlikely if those votes were independent. If there really was fraud going on, it becomes significantly less unlikely.

  4. SteveMG
    November.9.2020 at 11:26 am

    He has to show for once that the country is more important than his ego. Yes, he has 70 million plus Americans vote for him – I wasn’t one of them – and has an obligation to defend their vote. That’s fine; and necessary. But at some point, and if we’re not there we are close to it, he has to realize that this election was not stolen and he has to think about more important things than himself.
    And yes, we’ve had four years of some people accusing him of stealing the election, of delegitimizing our election, of injuring our image abroad now turning around and are aghast at his behavior. And a recklessly irresponsible news media going along. Sorry if I’m not viewing your concerns as anything but raw partisanship.

    1. AtlGa41
      November.9.2020 at 11:29 am

      Trump’s duty is foremost to the Constitution.
      Not his voters.

      But neither he, nor the GOP Senators, nor the FOX state television give a damn about the Constitution.

    2. Just Eric
      November.9.2020 at 11:57 am

      Fine to wait for recounts and conclusion of reasonable legal challenges, but Trump should definitely not follow Clinton’s advice to not concede under any circumstance. Once the legal challenge is decided, he needs to ensure his supporters understand that he accepts rule of law.

  5. Ben_
    November.9.2020 at 11:27 am

    Random “irregularities” might not be distributed perfectly to put Biden over the top. It would take a massive coincidence that defies credibility.

    On the other hand, a purposeful effort to steal the election would look exactly like what we are currently seeing. Just enough in just the right places.

    1. AtlGa41
      November.9.2020 at 11:32 am

      Yes, Reagan stole the 1980 election.

      Why, because he and Biden are the only two candidates to unseat an incumbent president while the party of the losing incumbent retained control of at least 1 house of Congress.

      Anyone think Reagan’s victory was a fraud?
      I didn’t think so.

      Neither is Biden’s.

      More Americans than not were sick of Trump’s infantile behavior.
      No more complicated than that.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        November.9.2020 at 12:06 pm

        BTW, do you concede that the Kennedy election in 1960 was stolen? Because the historical consensus is that it was.

    2. Sarcastr0
      November.9.2020 at 11:56 am

      1. Trump’s loss was the result of an illegal conspiracy the Democrats have been preparing for years. Said conspiracy has infected multiple state governments and dozens of municipalities, as well as their investigative arms and judiciaries. They are capable of swinging any election undetectably to the Democratic candidate, and are financed by a shadowy network of billionaires who fund the conspiracy through transfers that are equally undetectable by the banks and financial system.
      Every single person of the thousands involved in these conspiracies is absolutely, completely loyal to the cause and will never admit a word of their involvement, no matter how the media and conservatives tempt them. Any victory by the Democrats in any election that is even vaguely competitive is solely due to this conspiracy.

      or

      2. Trump got fewer votes.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        November.9.2020 at 12:00 pm

        Have you ever heard the term, straw-man argument?

        1. Sarcastr0
          November.9.2020 at 12:15 pm

          These are the requirements for Ben’s claims to hold water. If you think otherwise, explain.

      2. Ben_
        November.9.2020 at 12:05 pm

        Is Antifa a conspiracy? Or is it just a bunch of people acting independently with similar tactics?

        If it’s the latter, does it still exist? Broken windows and burned structures argue the answer is yes.

        Election fraud doesn’t have to be a specifically organized conspiracy to exist either. An investigation is needed. Maybe it’s all a massive coincidence that defies statistical probability.

        1. Sarcastr0
          November.9.2020 at 12:16 pm

          So voter fraud is a movement, not coordinated but nevertheless effective, and financed by who knows who, and also somehow leakless despite being widespread.

          You’re just not a serious person.

          1. Bored Lawyer
            November.9.2020 at 12:19 pm

            No, it is you who are not serious.

            It is really very simple. Democrats wanted Biden to win. And Democrats control election machinery in many places where it would help him win by cheating. So everyone did their part, and that potentially included those who went over the line.

        2. Bored Lawyer
          November.9.2020 at 12:17 pm

          Stop talking sense. If it is not Sarcastro’s cartoon character “conspiracy” then it is on the up and up.

          To add to what you said:

          (1) This was an election that everyone was very intense about. Trump provoked intense reactions, both positive and negative, among the electorate.
          (2) The country was closely divided, and it was clear that the vote was going to be close and Trump was surging at the end, notwithstanding the talk about a Biden landslide.
          (3) The effect of the Electoral College has been clear to anyone interested for 200 years, and to everyone else from the 2016 election. If you are going to cheat to win the presidency, you need to cheat in only four to eight states. The rest are safely red or blue.
          (4) Elections are run state-by-state, and often by local (usually county) authorities with little oversight. The opportunity for underhanded action to help the cause is great.
          (5) In antitrust law, parallel action is not conspiracy. But it is still a good way to accomplish something, like stealing a presidential election. See also point (4). (For that matter, voting itself is like this. The chance of my single vote making a difference, even if I live in a swing state, is virtually zero. And yet people do vote, and in this last election, seem to have done so in droves.)

          To be clear, I think the chance of Trump actually winning is, at this point, miniscule. I also think the chance of there having been no cheating even more miniscule, if not zero. People who cheat are taking a risk, in that if they are caught, they face fines or even jail. So they obviously think their actions have a chance to contributing to their desired result.

          As usual, Trump’s overblown and buffoonish rhetoric distracts from a real issue he has highlighted. This was a very close election, and there is a real history of election cheating in this country. He is right to insist that everything be fully verified before he concedes. He is wrong to charge “fraud” without something more substantial.

      3. Voize of Reazon
        November.9.2020 at 12:15 pm

        I sure hope #1 is true. Any bunch capable of engineering such a massive feat of organization and doing it all without any leaks among the thousands of people who had to be involved, they must be the most capable folks on earth. I definitely want them running the country.

  6. Deontologist
    November.9.2020 at 11:27 am

    Finally, a post about politics by an actual politics professor, instead of posts about politics by law professors.

  7. Brett Bellmore
    November.9.2020 at 11:28 am

    There isn’t an outcome yet for Trump to be in denial about. Maybe the outcome seems obvious at this point, but that’s not the same as having an outcome.

    It’s like a runner refusing to concede the race before somebody has hit the tape. It’s not denial to say that you haven’t lost yet, while everybody is still running.

    1. Sarcastr0
      November.9.2020 at 11:58 am

      Every President in my memory has not bothered to wait for the EC to get back before starting the peaceful and smooth transition of power.

      This is like a runner refusing to concede because the cards says Moops.

  8. JohnTheRevelator
    November.9.2020 at 11:30 am

    Didja say the same thing about Al Gore in 2000? He didn’t concede for a month.

    I’m not saying there isn’t a strong argument for Trump to stop challenging the results and concede ‘for the good of the nation,’ like Nixon did in 1960. But it’s been less than a week and there is at least one recount on the table.

    1. Goat
      November.9.2020 at 11:53 am

      Recounts never shift the final tally more than a few hundred votes, and even then only in the biggest elections. The states where a recount is likely are Wisconsin and Georgia. Biden leads by 20,000 and 10,000 votes in those states, respectively.

      2000 came down to 500 votes in one state, with tens of thousands of ballots subject to a recount. Gore had a reasonable hope that a full recount would have swung his way. Once that was off the table he conceded.

      There is no reasonable hope for Trump at this point. It’s time for him to concede.

  9. jdgalt1
    November.9.2020 at 11:34 am

    The cheating-deniers are the ones in denial. And as the only uncorrupt politician since at least Jimmy Carter, Trump has a unique opportunity here to put away the lot of them, which may not come again and needs to be seized.

    It’s not a coincidence that he will be speaking today in Athens, TN, where Americans took up arms in 1946 to keep a crooked sheriff from stealing an election. (If you’re unfamiliar, search Youtube for “Battle of Athens”.) If he doesn’t win this fight, we may have to do it again.

  10. captcrisis
    November.9.2020 at 11:35 am

    “President Donald Trump is still in denial about the outcome of the presidential election. That is, perhaps, an understandable human reaction to such a loss, but the presidency is an office that demands that the occupant be able to overcome some of their all-too-human emotions. Admittedly, Trump is not a run-of-the-mill president.”

    Translation: Unlike all previous presidents, Trump is not an emotionally mature adult.

    One problem we’ve had over the past four years is people dancing around this. Almost every time, when I read that Trump as president is “not typical”, “not bound by the usual rules”, “a norm-breaker”, etc., what they really should be saying is the truth, that he is “not an emotionally mature adult”.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      November.9.2020 at 11:40 am

      Republicans who didn’t want Trump to win upset he doesn’t immediately concede. How shocking!

      1. bernard11
        November.9.2020 at 12:00 pm

        You’re paranoid.

        Republicans didn’t want Trump to win?

        Then why did they support him, donate to his campaign,appear at his rallies, vote for him, etc.? What percentage of Republicans voted for him?

      2. MollyGodiva
        November.9.2020 at 12:02 pm

        No one cares if he concedes or not. But he does need to do his job and allow the transition team to do theirs.

  11. letters2mary
    November.9.2020 at 11:47 am

    Very easy to attribute the controversy to President Trump. The better course would be to recognize that where there are indications that voting irregularities have occurred then review of the process inures to the benefit of the nation, not to the individual office holder.

    1. Sarcastr0
      November.9.2020 at 12:00 pm

      Trump insisting there are irregularities over twitter is not the same as there actually being irregularities.

  12. Lee Moore
    November.9.2020 at 11:50 am

    the odds that any such irregularities were large enough and distributed in just the right states that, if corrected, Trump would be proven to be the legal winner of the election are essentially nil.

    The betting markets current value that “nil” at about 12 per cent.

    1. M L
      November.9.2020 at 12:12 pm

      Essentially nil !

  13. Aktenberg78
    November.9.2020 at 11:51 am

    The fact that so many homosexuals and “people of color” are screaming about how they can “breathe free again” and “not live in fear” says all you need to know about this portion of the “American people.”

    1. Aktenberg78
      November.9.2020 at 11:51 am

      Referring to this:

      https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/09/politics/cnn-election-survey/index.html

  14. MollyGodiva
    November.9.2020 at 11:53 am

    “It cannot reasonably be expected that the head of the GSA will act contrary to the will of the president”

    Yes, I do expect that. I expect the head of the GSA will follow the law and perform their duties in a professional and non-partisan manner. Biden won, that is clear to everyone who not blinded by partisanship, and by refusing to do their duties, the GSA head is violating the Presidential Transition Act. Trump got his transition formally started the day after the election when he was leading less then Biden is now.

  15. Orbital Mechanic
    November.9.2020 at 12:08 pm

    The Trump administration should distinguish itself from the Trump campaign.

    hahahahaha. No. Good one.

    Good article, but to even suggest the above is to deny 4+ years of evidence as to why this is simply impossible. You did see what happened with Jeff Sessions, right? Multiply that with dozens if not hundreds of other well documented incidents.

    Prediction: the GSA will have to be taken to court to treat Biden the same as any other president-elect.

  16. M L
    November.9.2020 at 12:09 pm

    I assume that rigging elections has been fairly common in the U.S. as far back as Tammany Hall, or roughly as long as the U.S. has existed. We are even experts at rigging elections and similar maneuvers all around the world in foreign countries. There are many ways conceivably that elections can be rigged. Just as one example, today in the US, we have ballot harvesters who go around and collect ballots from the projects, nursing homes etc. In some cases there is likely cash paid. The ballots are more plentiful than ever thanks to the massive and sudden changes imposed on our system this year. Tammany hall was in your 8th grade history book and explains why voting should be in person with an ID.

    I don’t believe that Joe Biden legitimately had far more support and enthusiasm than Barack Obama in 2008 or 2012. And that this effect was fortuitously concentrated in swing states. I don’t believe it’s legitimate that the number of newly registered 90+ year olds in Pennsylvania is 10x more than ever before. I don’t believe it could be legitimate that Joe Biden’s advantage among mail in votes was 60% in PA and 38% in MI, while only being 1.3% in FL and 4.9% in MN.

    Personally, I think of it this way. I don’t have evidence proving that anyone on my street was breaking the speed limit today. I don’t have evidence proving that some people who live in my city cheated on their taxes this year. And I sure don’t have the extra time on my hands to go and find or evaluate such evidence. Yet I’m going to feel confident in making some assumptions, even while being open to persuasion in either direction.

    As to the main point of this post, I don’t think it’s time for Donald Trump to concede. At an absolute minimum, I think he should take 37 days like Al Gore did after the media (who does not decide elections) declared Al Gore to be the winner of the Presidential election in 2000. I’m not sure it’s important for him to concede at all. I’m somewhat ambivalent at this point on that question.

    1. Sarcastr0
      November.9.2020 at 12:19 pm

      This is an impressively evidence-free argument.

      Trump’s folks being more enthusiastic, well, that’s legit. But the other side?! Well, that’s clear evidence of fraud.

      It’s a shame to see your critical thinking skills crumble under your partisanship.

  17. apedad
    November.9.2020 at 12:11 pm

    Yeah, none of this will matter after 1/20/21 and we have to basically just hold our breaths for 70+ days (and watch the pardons flow).

    Luckily – for the entire country – Biden has eight years experience in the White House, so he won’t be going in like a rookie.

    1. Sarcastr0
      November.9.2020 at 12:19 pm

      This matters though – transitions are needed to keep initiatives going between administrations.

  18. M L
    November.9.2020 at 12:16 pm

    In order for a smooth transition to occur, maybe Trump should have the FBI spy on the Biden campaign, leak false accusations and innuendo to the press, make surprise visits to interview top officials even after it was recommended probes of those individuals be closed, and then prosecute them for lying even after the interviewers didn’t think they were lying.

Please to post comments