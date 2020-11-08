The Volokh Conspiracy

U.C. Irvine Law Review Adopts Diversity Statement

"Diversity in scholarship promotes historically underrepresented authors, ideas, and perspectives in the field of law."

The U.C. Irvine Law Review has adopted a Diversity Statement in its latest issue. It provides:

The UC Irvine Law Review affirms the democratic and entrepreneurial spirit of its founders as it strives to balance tradition and innovation, "to consider—and reconsider—the standard assumptions about law review success." Recognizing the persistence of historical inequities in the legal profession, we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, both in membership and scholarship. Diversity in membership enriches our culture and fosters greater learning opportunities in legal education. Diversity in scholarship promotes historically underrepresented authors, ideas, and perspectives in the field of law. Mindful of these purposes, the UC Irvine Law Review remains dedicated to continual evaluation, reflection, and innovation in all its endeavors.

I am not aware of any other journal that has formally published such a statement. If you are aware of any, please email me. I am confident that many journals have articulated internal policies concerning diversity for membership. But what strikes me as novel here is the commitment for diversity in scholarship.

In theory, at least, this commitment will encourage editors to favor "historically underrepresented authors, ideas, and perspectives in the field of law" when selecting articles. But in practice, this statement will disfavor articles that do not fit within those categories. Authors, ideas, and perspectives that are not "historically underrepresented" will be presumptively disqualified from publication in the U.C. Irvine Law Review. Authors who submit may not know in advance how the editors will interpret those categories. But at a minimum, authors who challenge the views of those who are "historically underrepresented" will receive a cold reception.

I am not particularly troubled by a single journal adopting this statement. I doubt the U.C. Irvine Law Review would accept my scholarship under any circumstances, with or without the statement. But progressives schools in California are the canary in the progressive kale mine. (Progressives would "transition" away from coal mining.) Remember, the California Law Review was one of the first journals to require the race of the submitting author.

Soon enough, these sorts of statements will become de rigueur nationwide. And editors will be able to hold up this statement to spike an article that is not sufficiently woke. After all, what article editor would willingly fight for an article that is inconsistent with the diversity statement?

I see a future where conservative authors are persona non grata at law reviews. These sort of statements, combined with value-laden Bluebook rules, will make it impossible for right-of-center scholars to publish, get hired, and get tenured. These sorts of efforts are well-intentioned to promote inclusivity, but will invariably lead to another type of exclusivity.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Cal Cetín
    November.8.2020 at 6:04 pm

    “historically underrepresented authors”

    Like Lysander Spooner?

    Just kidding, of course.

  2. Jerry Vandesic
    November.8.2020 at 6:23 pm

    Nice job channeling the prez while switching from ranting on twitter to ranting here. You might want to increase your use of CAPITALS to really make your point.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.8.2020 at 7:04 pm

    ” I doubt the U.C. Irvine Law Review would accept my scholarship under any circumstances, with or without the statement. ”

    Why?

    Because it doesn’t engage in affirmative action for movement conservative authors?

    Or because the number of articles from South Texas College Of Law accepted for publication by that journal, without regard to whether you were affiliated with that institution at the time, is zero?

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.8.2020 at 7:05 pm

    Have you considered how this argument squares with Heterodox Academy’s standing exhortation for strong law schools to embrace diversity with affirmative action for clingers?

  5. Deontologist
    November.8.2020 at 7:06 pm

    I’m just curious when “historically underrepresented” becomes inapplicable.

    Let’s say it’s the year 2080, and Blacks in the US are doing categorically better than whites. Lower incarceration rates. Lower drug abuse rates. Higher 4-year college degree rates. Higher median income. Lower rate of teen pregnancy. Vast numbers in all tiers of government, from local to state to federal. A quorum in the Senate, House, President’s Cabinet, and federal judiciary. By all measures, no longer “underrepresented.” But they were, of course, “historically underrepresented.” Do they still deserve the same benefits they are currently granted in 2020?

  6. Sebastian Cremmington
    November.8.2020 at 7:19 pm

    The solution is simple—the Federalist Society judges McConnell has appointed need to cite blogs more in opinions. So in the Obamacare case a conservative judge can cite a blog post that makes the argument that the Trump tax cut zeroing out the individual mandate makes the ACA unconstitutional because a conservative legal scholar blogs that Obama is a poopy head and Obamacare should be called poopcare after Obama the poopy head! 😉

