Classes #22: Equal Protection I and Eminent Domain

Brown, Bolling, Cooper, Kelo

|

Class 22: Equal Protection I: School Desegregation

  • Brown v. Board of Education (I) (1003-1012).
  • Bolling v. Sharpe (1012-1015)
  • Brown v. Board of Education (II) (1015-1017)
  • Massive Resistance to Brown and the Role of Courts (1017-1020)
  • Cooper v. Aaron (1020-1026)

Class 21: Eminent Domain

  • Introduction, 997
  • Kelo v. City of New London, 1001-1008