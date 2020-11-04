The Volokh Conspiracy
Classes #22: Equal Protection I and Eminent Domain
Brown, Bolling, Cooper, Kelo
Class 22: Equal Protection I: School Desegregation
- Brown v. Board of Education (I) (1003-1012).
- Bolling v. Sharpe (1012-1015)
- Brown v. Board of Education (II) (1015-1017)
- Massive Resistance to Brown and the Role of Courts (1017-1020)
- Cooper v. Aaron (1020-1026)
Class 21: Eminent Domain
- Introduction, 997
- Kelo v. City of New London, 1001-1008