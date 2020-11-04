The Volokh Conspiracy

California Voters Reject Race, Sex, Ethnic Preferences in Government Employment, Education, and Contracting

California is vastly further Left today than it was in 1996 when it generally banned such preferences—yet even California voters rejected a repeal of the ban, by a 56-44% margin.

|

In 1996, California voters passed Prop. 209, which generally banned race, sex, and ethnic preferences in government employment, education, and contracting, by a 54½-45½% vote. That year, the California Assembly was nearly divided (switching from 41-39 Republican to 43-37 Democrat); the Senate went 23-16 Democrat; Republican Pete Wilson had been reelected governor the year before.

In 2020, the California Assembly is more than ¾ Democrat; the Senate is almost ¾ Democrat; the Governor has been a Democrat for nearly 10 years; it has close to the highest percentage of Biden votes among all the states. The Legislature had put an attempt to repeal the preferences ban on the ballot (as Prop. 16), and the attempt got a massive array of endorsements from political and business leaders. The Yes on Prop. 16 forces outfundraised the No by more than 15 to 1 ($27 million to $1.6 million). But Prop. 16 has just failed, apparently by 56-44%.

Even Deep Blue California doesn't think that race, sex, or ethnicity should generally be factors in allotting places at public universities, jobs in state and local government, or government contracts—whether under the rubric of "diversity" or "affirmative action" or whatever else. And this is so in a year when much elite opinion was endorsing notions of "anti-racism" that expressly call for a massive return to racial preferences.

California, besides being Deep Blue, is also less white (and especially less non-Hispanic white) than ever before. Yet according to the latest pre-election poll (the Berkeley IGS Poll), many nonwhites as well as whites oppose these preferences.

The no-preferences side had an 18% lead among non-Hispanic whites, an 11% lead among Asians, and a 2% lead among Hispanics (basically a tie); and while the no-preferences side was losing by 25% among blacks, that still means 33% of blacks were on the no-preferences side. Indeed, nationwide, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, 51% of blacks oppose the view that "preferential hiring and promotion of Black people should be allowed." (We don't have the estimated demographic breakdown of the vote from the actual election, but the Berkeley IGS Poll margin in favor of the No side was 11 points, at 49-38%, close to the 12 points by which the No side actually seems to be winning.)

Now I was a legal advisor to the 1996 Prop. 209, and helped draft it, and I also helped slightly with the opposition to Prop. 16; I'm not an impartial observer here. And of course this is one election in one state.

Still, I think the message is pretty solid, and likely to carry the day in more moderate and conservative states as well: The public wants solutions to America's racial problems that don't further classify people by race, and divide people by race.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sidney r finkel
    November.4.2020 at 9:08 am

    There is no quarell with the outcome but one thinks it may be that there is a relatively lack of discrimination against minorities in California rather than the conclusion that the author draws. This is in fairly sharp contrast with other states where animus towards African Americans and Hispanics is fairly strong.

    1. WillDD
      November.4.2020 at 9:14 am

      Possibly. It’s also possible that voters don’t have to be lawyers to be able to smell a rat.

    2. Rossami
      November.4.2020 at 9:36 am

      That hypothesis would require complete ignorance of California and a willful attempt to hide from the news. Okay, I can sympathize with a desire to avoid the news but other data sources such as EEOC filings, lawsuits alleging discrimination, even protests show no such pattern. Californians are no less (or more) discriminatory than any other large group of people.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.4.2020 at 9:36 am

    How could mandated racial preferences pass muster against the 14th Amendment? IANAL and all I can think of is that if affirmative action from the 1960s Civil Rights Acts can pass muster, anything can, but I don’t understand the logic behind either.

Please to post comments