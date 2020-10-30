The Volokh Conspiracy

Which outcome would forestall Court packing longer? A Trump victory or a Biden victory?

The Chief Justices's calculations are not so obvious.

The so-called "Switch in Time that Saved Nine" is a myth. Justice Owen Roberts cast his vote in West Coast Hotel v. Parrish before FDR's Court-packing scheme was announced. But the conventional wisdom endures to this day. And, consistent with this conventional wisdom, pressure is forming on Chief Justice Roberts to force another "switch" to avert court packing. This "switch" could take the form of Roberts's modifying his jurisprudence. Or, in a more extreme example, Roberts may resign if Biden wins to save the Court. Critically, however, the Chief should do everything in his power to ensure that the judgments of the Pennsylvania and North Carolina Supreme Courts stand. The specifics really aren't important.

Is this conventional wisdom correct? If Chief Justice Roberts's goal is to forestall Court packing, the most logical choice may be to rule for President Trump. (I generally presume that in controversial cases, the Chief casts votes based first on his idiosyncratic understanding of political equipoise; the best legal reasoning comes second, if at all). At least for the next 4 years, the Supreme and lower courts would be safe. And, perhaps, after four years of rulings that frustrate both sides of the aisle (Roberts is great at those!) the motivation for Court packing will fizzle out. Indeed, a four-year cooling off period may be just what the doctor ordered. In contrast, a ruling for Biden would accelerate the demand for Court packing. I still think some form of Court reform is inevitable, no matter what the commission recommends. Would anyone be willing to take a wager that there are still 9 Justices in the fourth year of a Biden presidency?

All things considered, perhaps the best way to keep the courts in their current form is with a Trump presidency, coupled with frustrating rulings. Deal with 2024 in four years.

Update: President Trump made this point in his own inimitable way:

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Sam Gompers
    October.30.2020 at 4:05 pm

    The Court will remain at 5-4 balance for the foreseeable future.

    I don’t believe the Dem’s will sweep this election, and that’s what would be required.

  2. bernard11
    October.30.2020 at 4:24 pm

    At least for the next 4 years, the Supreme and lower courts would be safe. And, perhaps, after four years of rulings that frustrate both sides of the aisle (Roberts is great at those!) the motivation for Court packing will fizzle out.

    This is fantasy.

    If the court hands Trump the Presidency the motivation for court-packing will do the opposite of fizzle out. Sure, it won’t be possible for four years or more, but the motivation will be very strong.

    Of course, it’s possible that democracy will die before the second term is up, from being stabbed by the court or something else, but the motivation to expand the court, and make other changes,will be gigantic.

    Roberts is playing with fire here.

  3. Longtobefree
    October.30.2020 at 4:29 pm

    The left will expand the court as soon as they can.
    Only (well maybe) a constitutional amendment fixing the size of the court would even slow them down.
    Along with adding states, and maybe even breaking up CA as long as the pieces can be rigged to stay deep blue.
    The next election the dems win may well be the last election.

  4. captcrisis
    October.30.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Owen Roberts’s switch was probably prompted by the FDR landslide. Which changes your analysis a bit.

  5. Ghost of Patrick Henry
    October.30.2020 at 4:35 pm

    Stop legitimizing an illegitimate idea. Court packing is exactly how Venezuela lost its freedom and its Constitution.
    All discussions of Court packing should be met with a hard “never.”
    What has gotten into you????

