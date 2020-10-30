Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice.

New on the Short Circuit podcast: A whole lot of election law cases.

In 2019, Nebraska joined the vast majority of states across the country by passing LB 304, which exempted home bakers from the state's commercial kitchen inspection and licensing requirements. That includes home bakers like IJ client Cindy Harper, who was excited about the prospect of selling her delicious sugar cookies to friends in Lincoln. But earlier this year, Lincoln went rogue and unveiled local ordinances designed to reimpose the very inspection and licensing requirements the state legislature repealed. Undeterred, Cindy fought back, and with IJ's help filed a lawsuit against Lincoln, arguing that the ordinances were preempted by state law. Just this week, she obtained a favorable state court ruling allowing her lawsuit to move forward. Click here to learn more about Cindy's case.