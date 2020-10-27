The Volokh Conspiracy

Class #19: Due Process Clause I and Zoning III

Lochner, Muller, Buchan, and Adkins

Class 19: Due Process Clause I: "Economic" Liberty in the Progressive Era

  • Using the Due Process Clause to Protect "Economic Liberty" (904-905)
  • Lochner v. New York (905-918)
  • Buchanan v. Warley (924-929)
  • Muller v. State of Oregon (930-933)
  • Adkins v. Children's Hospital of District of Columbia (934-941)

Class 19: Zoning II

  • Nonconforming uses: Pennsylvania NW Distributors v. Zoning Hearing Board, 915-923
  • Variances: 923-928
  • Special Exceptions: Cope v. Inhabitants of the Town of Brunswick, 928-931
  • Zoning Amendments: State v. City of Rochester, 931-935