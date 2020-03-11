Stimulus

Why You Can't Solve a Public Health Problem With Economic Stimulus

Is a new stimulus package the right response to a pandemic?  

|

HD Download

Coronavirus isn't just a threat to your health, it's also a threat to the economy. As infection numbers ticked up, the stock market had its worst day in 12 years. 

So it's probably not surprising that President Donald Trump has touted "very dramatic" plans to help keep the economy up and running, with ideas ranging from tax breaks for individuals to writing everyone checks to industry-specific bailouts. 

But that just raises new questions: Can you solve a public health problem with economic policy? Is a new stimulus package the right response to a pandemic?  

Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a frequent contributor to Reason magazine. She spoke with Reason Features Editor Peter Suderman about the coronavirus economy, and what government officials should do to fend off its economic effects.

Interview by Peter Suderman, edited by Ian Keyser, cameras by Austin and Meredith Bragg

Music: "Somnolence" by Kai Engel is licensed under CC BY 4.0

Photo credits: Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, MONIKA GRAFF/UPI/Newscom; President Trump tours the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory, SplashNews/Newscom; President Trump, SplashNews/Newscom; Three large U.S. flags hang on the New York Stock Exchange, Jürgen Schwenkenbecher/picture alliance/Newscom; Pile of Cash, Digitalstormcinema | Dreamstime.com; Coronavirus Visualization, CDC

NEXT: Joe Biden Throws Support Behind Disastrous California Gig Economy Law

HD Download

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. wearingit
    March.11.2020 at 3:08 pm

    I’d probably say no. Just because people have more money doesn’t mean they’re gonna risk sickness to go spend it.

    The idea we can counter every economic bump by throwing money at it is quite dumb and shortsighted.

    1. Kevin Smith
      March.11.2020 at 3:09 pm

      Amazon Prime lol

      1. Juice
        March.11.2020 at 3:21 pm

        Just Lysol the package on your doorstep before touching it. If you have Lysol. If not, order some from Amazon if they have it in stock. When that package arrives, um, not sure…

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.11.2020 at 3:52 pm

      I’d totally saying no, because government’s only job is to secure basic human rights, like don’t hurt people and don’t take their stuff.

      But it is a little disingenuous to say people are not strapped for cash and so a stimulus will do no good. When we put off going to movies or car dealers, we postpone spending that cash and the normal sellers are strapped for cash, and not just temporarily. We can always buy a car later, but when we cooked a meal ourselves instead of going out, or rented from Netflix instead of going out, that money was diverted, and some people are worse off, permanently.

      That does not justify a stimulus, of course. We also don’t go to theaters when Hollywood makes mistakes, and bad weather can deter us from a night on the town.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.11.2020 at 3:11 pm

    You know how we should solve public health problems? By allowing unlimited, unrestricted immigration.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      March.11.2020 at 3:12 pm

      It’s working for Italy, so you’re on to something.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      March.11.2020 at 3:28 pm

      TRUMP TO BUILD WALL TO KEEP CORONA-VIRUS OUT!

      MAKE MEXICO PAY FOR IT.

      MAGA!

  3. Geraje Guzba
    March.11.2020 at 3:16 pm

    Fuck it, everything Trump does is wrong.

    People complained about a lack of economic safety nets because everyone freaked the fuck out and shuttered their business. Trump wasn’t doing anything to help the workers of the world! Then, Trump offers a solution, and …. drum roll …. it won’t stop people from dying! INCOMPETENT!

    Everything Trump does is wrong. We get it.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      March.11.2020 at 3:30 pm

      I think the title of that book was “Everything Trump Touches Turns To Shit”.

      I’m waiting for the movie to come out.

      Starring the fat Jonah Hill of course.

      1. John
        March.11.2020 at 3:37 pm

        I am told Hill and Megan McCardle will do a tasteful but explicit sex scene.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.11.2020 at 3:52 pm

        BIDEN! BIDEN! BIDEN!

    2. John
      March.11.2020 at 3:31 pm

      And no one claims it is a health policy. It is only to try and mitigate some of the economic damage done by the virus. As you point out, if Trump wasn’t doing this, Suderman would be on here talking about how uncaring and ineffective Trump is for not supporting a stimulus.

      It is absurd. But hey, it is not like anyone pays any attention to Suderman or read what he has to say other than to kick him around in the comments. So there is that.

  4. MollyGodiva
    March.11.2020 at 3:25 pm

    Ya, so?
    Why waste a good opportunity for a tax cut and give aways to favored industries?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.11.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Because a tax cut without a spending cut doesn’t save anything, it just switches the load from taxpayers to lenders, and both reduce private spending.

  5. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    March.11.2020 at 3:26 pm

    NBA and MLB teams say they will play without allowing fans into the games.

    MAGA BITCHES!

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.11.2020 at 3:30 pm

    I heard a very interesting podcast with Jacob Reese Mogg last night in which he made a very sound, logical argument that made me think that whatever economic damage is being done by a response (or over-response) will be very short lived.

    He compared the current conditions to the 2008 crisis in which demand collapsed. Real demand takes a long time to rebuild. But in this case, the demand hasn’t collapsed, only the supply has been restricted. The idea being that you can simply bring factories back online and fill the already existing demand in fairly short order.

    1. John
      March.11.2020 at 3:35 pm

      He is right. I would compare this to war rationing. For four years during World War II people couldn’t buy most durable consumer goods. That didn’t destroy the durable goods industry. People still had the money they didn’t spend. They just saved it and when they could buy good again there was a boom because of the pent up demand.

      This is the same thing only on a smaller scale. Yeah, people are going to travel and eat out less and go to fewer sporting and entertainment events. But the money they would have spent on those things isn’t going to disappear. They will in most cases still have it in a few months when this is over and the pent up demand will then give the industries harmed by this a huge shot in the arm and return them to normal.

    2. MollyGodiva
      March.11.2020 at 4:04 pm

      I think this will be bad. I live in a university town that shut down for a month. That is a lot of people missing a month of pay. Rent, utilities, and other bills are still due. Local business may not being back all their employees for quite a while. This could lead to a lot of unemployment, evictions, and bankrupt people. Multiply this across the country and we got a problem. Remember that a large percentage of people have less then $400 in savings.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2020 at 3:54 pm

    If there’s a problem that can’t be solved with tax dollars, I’ve yet to see it.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.11.2020 at 4:02 pm

    Seattle just closed all the schools for the next 14 days.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      March.11.2020 at 4:06 pm

      Just a bug. No big deal.

Please to post comments