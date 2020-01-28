Education

Whatever Happened to the Classroom of the Future?

Clayton Christensen, father of the theory of "disruptive innovation," predicted that half of high school classes would be delivered online by 2018. What went wrong?

|

HD Download

The runaway success of Khan Academy, which launched in 2008, showed the potential of online learning to revolutionize K-12 education. It meant that a great classroom lecture could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The same year, the legendary business consultant and academic Clayton Christensen—who passed away last week at the age of 67—co-authored Disrupting Class: How Disruptive Innovation Will Change the Way the World Learns, applying his most famous theory to K-12 education.

When used "disruptively," software could solve the problem of students learning at different speeds. Christensen and his co-authors wanted to "flip" the structure of the classroom to make it student-centric. Students would watch online courses given by the world's best instructors. Educational apps would gamify learning, help track progress, and personalize content. Teachers could then use classroom time to help students tackle bigger, more conceptual problems.

Christensen and his co-authors predicted that by 2018, about half of high school classes would be delivered online. And they dismissed the objection that government bureaucracies and teachers unions would stand in the way of rapid change. But 12 years later, classrooms mostly look like they always have.

What went wrong?

"I would say the big lesson that I've had, is not that I'm disappointed, but just that it takes a long time to do this because you're trying to overthrow literally a century of policy and practice around our current school system," says Michael Horn, one of Christensen's co-authors and a Harvard MBA who specializes in education technology. "And all of a sudden we come along and say, 'wait a second, we're not doing it the right way.'"

Emily Raskin, a high school math teacher in Washington, D.C., says that the idea of a flipped classroom ignores the realities of student behavior.

"I think we look at the next big thing that seems great to adults, and assume that it's going to be the same thing for kids," she says. "So if you assign [students] to watch a video…if they are not really interested, they just kind of zone out, and they come to school the next day really believing that they have watched the video."

Were Christensen and Horn guilty, as the saying goes, of mistaking "a clear view of the future for a short distance," or were they fundamentally wrong?  The current classroom model may survive for a long time to come—at least until software gets better at approximating student-teacher interactions.

And when change does come, chances are it will look nothing like what we had imagined.

Reason is celebrating National School Choice Week. This story is part of a series that will be published over the course of the week highlighting different K-12 education options available to children and families.

Written, shot, and produced by Olivier Ballou; narrated by Nick Gillespie.

NEXT: D.C. City Council Candidate Hoping Voters Will Look Past FBI Raids on His Home, Corruption Allegations, Recent Forced Resignation From City Council

HD Download
Olivier Ballou

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2020 at 2:07 pm

    The same thing that went wrong with the prediction that Britain would be “siberian” by this year, or that the Great Lakes water level would be down by almost 1/3rd by now.

    Or to be more topical, the same reason I don’t yet have a flying car.

  2. BigT
    January.28.2020 at 2:07 pm

    I took American History on TV in our classroom in 1965. It was great because the lecturer had props, photos, books, etc and a dry wit and slight accent. Our regular teacher was a humorless automaton.

    Why after 50 years have we not adopted this model?

    Teachers’ unions might have something to do with it.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2020 at 2:35 pm

      I believe that’s it. Bureaucrats don’t want change unless it’s more power. Look at the quote from that teacher — sounds like a timid excuse to not try anything new, and an excuse to justify teaching a subject that is not really useful. Most people never need algebra or geometry, let alone trig and calculus. If the subject bores kids, why teach it?

      It’s just more rationalizations to prevent students and parents from taking charge of their own education. If Johnny wants to study math twice as fast as Suzy, who wants to study chemistry twice as fast, why should the government get in their way?

      Some of the smartest people I knew dropped out of high school to get on with their life.

    2. Square = Circle
      January.28.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Teachers’ unions might have something to do with it.

      Don’t forget construction trade unions. There are important ways in which the function of the public education system is to find reasons for public construction projects. This “classroom of the future” thing is really no use to the construction industry at all.

      My local district, for example, is a bunch of crack-smoking gang-bangers being taught by illiterates in some of the beautiful and expensive buildings you’ve ever seen.

      Gotta keep those hammers swinging.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2020 at 2:08 pm

    “I would say the big lesson that I’ve had, is not that I’m disappointed, but just that it takes a long time to do this because you’re trying to overthrow literally a century of policy and practice around our current school system,”

    Mike, meet bureaucracy and the Teacher’s Unions.

  4. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.28.2020 at 2:13 pm

    Whatever Happened to the Classroom of the Future?

    It’s not the future yet.

    1. BigT
      January.28.2020 at 2:15 pm

      Tomorrow is the first day of the rest of your life.

      Words to live by.

    2. Fats of Fury
      January.28.2020 at 3:02 pm

      It took 36 years to get us to 1984.

  5. Rossami
    January.28.2020 at 2:28 pm

    re: “you assign [students] to watch a video…if they are not really interested, they just kind of zone out, and they come to school the next day really believing that they have watched the video.”

    Yeah, because kids in traditional classes never zone out during a lecture. Or while they’re doing assigned reading for homework.

    There are good criticisms of Christensen’s view of a classroom. That wasn’t one of them.

  6. Longtobefree
    January.28.2020 at 2:45 pm

    “What went wrong?”

    Nothing went wrong.
    Lots of ‘other than the world’s best’ teachers are employed and paying union dues, and voting for democrats. In addition, they are indoctrinating an entire second generation to be socialist zombies and blindly vote for democrats.

  7. aelhues
    January.28.2020 at 2:46 pm

    What I want to know is why hasn’t some big game developer not tried to replace school with an MMO style game. Seriously, people do hours and hours of mindless repetitive bull shit to get the newest/best gear. Really doesn’t seem like it would be difficult to make that mindless, repetitive bull shit, educational. Maybe it’s the overblown worry about “screen time”?

    1. Square = Circle
      January.28.2020 at 2:54 pm

      We’re close to that already.

      It’s already becoming apparent to lots of parents with kids in public school that the time spent in public school is a waste and you’re going to want to supplement that with outside resources, of which there are lots and lots online. My daughter learned more math from the games on that site than she did from her public school teachers.

      Why public school teachers aren’t pointing more people that direction I just can’t imagine.

Please to post comments