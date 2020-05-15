Remy: Surfin' USA (Beach Boys Lockdown Parody)
Remy hangs ten but could be out in five with good behavior.HD Download
Remy discovers the dangers of exercising alone.
Written and performed by Remy. Music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom. Video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.
LYRICS:
If you go out on the ocean
Across the USA
And you're wearing a swim shirt
'Cuz of your scrawny weight (it's for the sun, I swear)
Well, uh, you just might notice
The police in your wake
Cuz it's illegal to be surfing
In the USA
They're catching them out paddle boarding
Letting their children play
While they're releasing this guy
A logical checkmate
You're out in nature alone now
No one in six-foot range?
Well it's illegal to be surfing
In the USA
If only you had flashed some children
It'd be your release date!
But you're going to jail for surfing
In the USA
You've been distancing for months now
To keep the spread rate down
The only places you've been going
Are where there are no crowds
You're making sacrifices
For your community
Now put your hands on your head because you are surfing
In the USA
He's helping the flattening the curve now
He's exercising alone
Rocking a super baggy swim shirt
To hide his muscle tone (I said it's for the sun)
If only you had flashed some children
It'd be your release date!
But you're going to jail for surfing
In the USA