Remy: Surfin' USA (Beach Boys Lockdown Parody)

Remy discovers the dangers of exercising alone.

Written and performed by Remy. Music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom. Video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

LYRICS:

If you go out on the ocean

Across the USA

And you're wearing a swim shirt

'Cuz of your scrawny weight (it's for the sun, I swear)

Well, uh, you just might notice

The police in your wake

Cuz it's illegal to be surfing

In the USA

They're catching them out paddle boarding

Letting their children play

While they're releasing this guy

A logical checkmate

You're out in nature alone now

No one in six-foot range?

Well it's illegal to be surfing

In the USA

If only you had flashed some children

It'd be your release date!

But you're going to jail for surfing

In the USA

You've been distancing for months now

To keep the spread rate down

The only places you've been going

Are where there are no crowds

You're making sacrifices

For your community

Now put your hands on your head because you are surfing

In the USA

He's helping the flattening the curve now

He's exercising alone

Rocking a super baggy swim shirt

To hide his muscle tone (I said it's for the sun)

If only you had flashed some children

It'd be your release date!

But you're going to jail for surfing

In the USA