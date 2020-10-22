Election 2020

P.J. O'Rourke: 'This Is the End of the World for Classical Liberalism.'

The 72-year-old political commentator says Biden's platform is "full of unicorns and flying ponies" but is better than "having the inmates run the asylum."

"This is the end of the world for classical liberalism," writes P.J. O'Rourke in his new collection of essays, A Cry from the Far Middle: Dispatches from a Divided Land. The 72-year-old political commentator, who cut his teeth writing for National Lampoon and is the author of Parliament of Whores and other bestsellers, is pessimistic about the future of American politics.

"I'm appalled by the choice that we've been delivered," says O'Rourke, referencing the 2020 presidential election. "I am worried."

"I have always belonged to the pessimistic wing of the libertarian attitude," explains O'Rourke. "There are many libertarians who believe that people are ultimately rational. I am not among them. This is probably because I spent 20 years as a foreign correspondent, largely covering wars, insurrections, social upheavals, and disturbances of all sorts. … We have a rational side, thank God. And I hope we are appealing to that rational side. But it isn't the only side in our multifaceted—and sometimes pretty ugly—little personalities."

A Biden presidency would be bad, O'Rourke says, but a Trump second term would be even worse.

"Biden's campaign platform is 564 pages long. It promises everything to everybody. It's full of unicorns and flying ponies and candy-flavored rainbows and pixie dust. And when those flying ponies glide with the marzipan rainbows and pixie dust starts to gum up the works of society … we're going to be in for a mess … But on the other hand, I think we're done with this experiment of having the inmates run the asylum."

"There's wrong and there's damn wrong."

Either way, America should get ready for an "expensive couple of years."

Produced and edited by Meredith Bragg. 

Meredith Bragg is the director of special projects at Reason TV.

  1. Commenter_XY
    October.22.2020 at 11:52 am

    What a pretentious, arrogant asshole = PJ O’Roarke

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 11:57 am

      He is just a fucking moron. Trump has been President for four years. Classical liberalism isn’t dead and there is no reason to think it will be if he stays in office four more years. But, O’Roarke admits that electing Biden will kill it. But, he is still voting for Biden because Orange Man Bad or something.

      Trump forced people like O’Roarke to make the choice between telling the truth and face being banished from the sort of pathetic upper class psuedo elite class or completely give up every shred of integrity they have. And O’Roarke took the side of class loyalty. At this point it is just sad and kind of embarrassing to watch.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.22.2020 at 12:10 pm

        Well, classical liberalism is under extreme duress and it ain’t coming from the Trump wing of politics.

        1. perlchpr
          October.22.2020 at 12:33 pm

          Yeah, somehow promising rainbows and unicorns to everyone *isn’t* the inmates running the asylum?

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            October.22.2020 at 12:38 pm

            Biden is the center left Candidate, but I don’t look at Biden in a vacuum. Biden promises rainbows and unicorns, while EVERYONE pushing him wants to rehabilitate a racialized system of government with endless reparations being paid out to aggrieved groups while they send out brownshirts in American cities to loot and burn until they get exactly what they want. Every white family in my neighborhood with a Biden sign also has a Black LIves Matter sign. That tells me everything I need to know about who supports Biden, and what they expect out of him.

      2. mad.casual
        October.22.2020 at 12:10 pm

        People have classical liberal aspects to their nature except Trump even when, knowingly or not, he’s towing the classical liberal line to a ‘T’. He could say he’s going to cling to classical liberalism and then proceed to do so without fail and it would still be the death of classical liberalism because he’s only doing it to troll classical liberals like O’Rourke.

        It’s the anti-liberal (classic or otherwise) diametric opposite of ‘The Rule of Goats’: it doesn’t matter if you’ve ever even seen a goat in your life or if you’ve effectively prevented hundreds of goats from being fucked by anyone including yourself; somebody, somewhere accused you of fucking a goat, ergo, you’re an evil goatfucker.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          October.22.2020 at 12:17 pm

          Trump is the biggest threat to Classical Liberalism, meanwhile, coming to a Human Resources department near you…

          1. lap83
            October.22.2020 at 12:29 pm

            Ugh, I didn’t peg you for a free speech hater. /ENB

          2. mad.casual
            October.22.2020 at 12:30 pm

            Of course, if you get caught masturbating to your co-workers during the HR book club Zoom meeting, you’ll get the same leniency afforded everybody else.

        2. Quo Usque Tandem
          October.22.2020 at 12:20 pm

          “…somebody, somewhere accused you of fucking a goat, ergo, you’re an evil goatfucker.”

          Essentially the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing.

      3. Nemo Aequalis
        October.22.2020 at 12:17 pm

        Classical liberalism isn’t dead and there is no reason to think it will be if he stays in office four more years.

        I can always dream, can’t I?

    2. vofoco
      October.22.2020 at 11:57 am

    3. gogew98403
      October.22.2020 at 11:59 am

  2. gogew98403
    October.22.2020 at 11:53 am

  3. lap83
    October.22.2020 at 11:54 am

    But on the other hand, I think we’re done with this experiment of having the inmates run the asylum.

    what is it with journalists constantly confusing Twitter with the real world?

    1. vofoco
      October.22.2020 at 11:57 am

    2. mad.casual
      October.22.2020 at 12:15 pm

      They’re inmates at the Twitter asylum, you should expect them to be confused and lack self-awareness. You can almost picture him with a beard, top hat, and tailcoat going around saying, “I’m Honest P.J. O’ Rourke! Four score and seven years ago…”

  4. Bubba Jones
    October.22.2020 at 12:03 pm

    Laments the lack of rationality.

    Proceeds to give emotional criticisms of Trump.

  5. Dillinger
    October.22.2020 at 12:05 pm

    >>A Biden presidency would be bad, O’Rourke says, but a Trump second term would be even worse.

    the point where, if one ever took PJ O’Rourke seriously, one can stop.

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 12:15 pm

      The thing about guys like him is that when Trump leaves public life, they will no longer be of any use to the left and the left will go right back to hating them. And since they have pissed away all of their integrity over Trump, no one on the right will have them either. O’Rourke better pray Trump wins because it will give him four more years of relevance as a concern troll. After leaves office, he won’t even have that.

      1. Dillinger
        October.22.2020 at 12:30 pm

        wait ’til Ivanka runs for office.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.22.2020 at 12:20 pm

      O’Rourke comes from that vauted time when the country basked in the warm, comforting glow of center left politics, when Marxism and Critical Race theory were only fringe ideas on the left. Now they’re the main fucking course and O’Rourke needs to catch up.

      I don’t have any problem with O’Rourke, I think he’s a smart guy, but he’s probably surrounded by Never Trump Neocons who have influenced him greatly.

      1. Dillinger
        October.22.2020 at 12:29 pm

        >>from that vauted time

        my memory serves up mealy opinion pieces back then too but they *were* all the rage then, so I do remember thinking more of him than say George Will …

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          October.22.2020 at 12:33 pm

          I have read numerous O’Rourke books (mostly up through the early 2000s, and the guy is one of the most hilarious political writers out there, bar none. He does an excellent job of championing Friedman-esque politics and economics, and did an excellent job of lampooning then-Democrats. I don’t know what his writing looks like today, but the crackpot left should be giving him mountains of hilarious material, but he seems to be focussed on Trump while the Democrats are both figuratively and literally a dumpster fire.

      2. Overt
        October.22.2020 at 12:41 pm

        O’Rourke is from the National Lampoon. That is all you need to know.

        The Lampoon hates the left, but above all, hates the rich, entitled assholes who make the rules for themselves. Trump is every rich asshole from Animal House and other movies- pedigreed, power brokering, emotional, brutes whose excess is excused merely because of their money. Trump is that mean rich kid that is the villain in all those types of movies.

        Without question, we are a nation of populists now. The only restraint we have on that is the Judiciary, and that is the main reason I would prefer Trump to Biden (though I will vote for neither). I also definitely see a far larger threat from the radical left (CRT, Antifa) than I do the Right.

        1. Dillinger
          October.22.2020 at 12:52 pm

          >>Trump is every rich asshole from Animal House

          I think he’s more Otter than Marmalard but perception is personal.

        2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          October.22.2020 at 12:56 pm

          Trump is that mean rich kid that is the villain in all those types of movies.

          I respectfully disagree. Trump doesn’t come off as the Dean Niedermeyer type… at all. He is super wealthy, but he lacks the ‘elite’ part of that moniker, which is why he seems to appeal to flyover country voters. What you’re describing is Mike Bloomberg.

          I also definitely see a far larger threat from the radical left (CRT, Antifa) than I do the Right.

          This is what it came down to for me. For all of Trump’s flirtations with right wing politics, they seem to exist mostly in the heads of his opposition. Again, my attitude about Trump has mostly been similar to both Dennis Miller’s and Bret Easton Ellis. Those were the two people who talked about Trump and saw him almost exactly the same way I did. Neither were nominal Trump ‘supporters’, but began to see something very wrong with the press coverage of Trump, and couldn’t jive the fact of Trump’s presidency with the unhinged portrayal in the press.

          Here’s a snippet of Ellis talking about how something about Trump’s coverage went off the rails.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.22.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Well for what it’s worth this is the last election with anyone above the age of 60. That doesn’t make it better, and it will be a wokefest where the republican will be soft peddling conservatism, ie just a tepid form of center left politics. The democrat will be a woke billionaire or corruptocrat but the media will not investigate and social media will shitcan any discussion. Oh and the democrat will call the milquetoast republican a “nazi” of course.

    Frankly I am hoping for dissolution of the union into maybe 3 or 4 sovereign nations. I no longer wish to live with far left assholes who shit out their uninformed opinions.

  7. Brandybuck
    October.22.2020 at 12:14 pm

    > This is the end of the world for classical liberalism

    He’s right. That one side thinks Trump is a great candidate, and the other that Biden is the last hope for civlization, things are truly fucked.

    Really, the Democrats couldn’t find anyone better than Biden? Really, the Republicans couldn’t find anyone better than Trump? Yeah, he’s the sitting president and the party can’t nominate anyone else even if they wanted to, but that doesn’t explain how he got picked in 2020 out of a field of a dozen good candidates. And Biden.. he’s just the default option, the least hated Democrat.

    These two are the best the parties can provide? Did they even bother trying to find someone decent? Not like the LP is any better. Jorgensen is as bland as milquetoast and means the party just wanted to sleep this time around instead of trying to get some outreach done.

    Classical Liberalism: Free trade, rule of law, limited government, protection of private property and enforcement of contract, and individual rights.

    We have lost most of that and are rapidly losing the rest. Liberals are no longer liberal but progressive. Conservatives are no longer conservative but populists

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 12:17 pm

      Classical liberalism was never a rejection of national sovereignty or borders. Classical liberalism is not Libertarianism. It predates it. I really hate it when half wit cultural Marxist shitheads like you wipe their asses with the term cultural liberalism. Be whatever you want to be but stop calling yourself a classical liberal. You are not.

    2. mad.casual
      October.22.2020 at 12:21 pm

      That one side thinks Trump is a great candidate, and the other that Biden is the last hope for civlization, things are truly fucked.

      It’s weird how classical liberalism survived the rabid nationalism that bred the Holocaust and the ensuing Cold War, the missile crisis, McCarthyism, etc. but it couldn’t possibly survive 8 yrs. of Trump not starting foreign wars, not banning abortions, not kicking gays out of the military, not shooting unarmed hippies dead at Universities, not shipping immigrants home in box cars…

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.22.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Really, the Democrats couldn’t find anyone better than Biden? Really, the Republicans couldn’t find anyone better than Trump?

      The republicans didn’t find Trump, Trump simply passed them by with a middle-finger extended and they couldn’t stop him. Rightly or wrongly, Trump represented a combination of middle America’s concern and frustration with the Democrats’ hard lurch to the left over the last decade, and a general distrust of institutions and technocratic apparatchiks- especially coming out of the 2008 financial crisis.

      It explains the popularity of both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. The only difference between the RNC and the DNC is the DNC has superdelegates and a much less democraticaly controlled process, allowing DNC leadership to tamp people like Sanders down.

      I would have been happy to vote for Biden had he chose Tulsi Gabbard (a strong woman of color (bleh)) as his running mate. You know, a candidate that would have appealed to “both sides”, but he went right for the Clintonian choice of Harris.

      Then the riots happened, then BLM blew up, then the Democrats and the media both supported, provided material support to, and gave cover to the riots. Then all of the above extolled the virtues of an openly Marxist organization that wanted to foment the destruction of the constitutional system of governance, forcibly redistribute all wealth along racial lines, destroy the nuclear family and eliminate international borders. Major cities allowed the organization to pain advertisements on its major streets while denying that right to everyone else. Every time the Democrats had a teachable moment, they kicked it in the balls, spat in its face and septupled down. And I won’t even get into the thorny issue of COVID and the completely orwellian attitude from the left on that whole thing.

      Fuck ’em. I’ll give them another fair hearing in 2024.

    4. Biden4Liberty
      October.22.2020 at 12:33 pm

      Really, the Republicans couldn’t find anyone better than Trump?

      They haven’t found anyone better since 1964.

  8. Moonrocks
    October.22.2020 at 12:14 pm

    I thought that the people burning down their own cities were the inmates. Thank you, P.J. O’Rourke, for setting me straight.

  9. Árboles de la Barranca
    October.22.2020 at 12:18 pm

    flying unicorns? marzipan welfare programs? zu-zus and wham-whams?

    How about Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Ukraine, Kosovo, draconian drug laws, non-stop foreign military interventionism, domestic surveillance and disinformation programs, unaccountable FBI, CIA, and NSA actors, ingrained political corruption. Several decades worth.

    PJ, for all his insights, somehow forgets a few things from the historical record on “the other guy.”

  10. Mickey Rat
    October.22.2020 at 12:21 pm

    That was a long way to go to say “I despise Trump, and I do not care about anything else relative to that.”

  11. Árboles de la Barranca
    October.22.2020 at 12:27 pm

    PJ watched classical liberalism get displaced over the last several decades by the completely unhinged ultra-left-wing power-mongers intent on the punishment – by way of arson, looting, banishment, terror, and death – of not only their political enemies, but also of the remaining holdouts of classical liberalism. Then PJ blames the populist.

  12. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.22.2020 at 12:30 pm

    When you’re panning one guy as just being beyond insufferable you don’t want to look too closely at the “other guy” who happens to be the only alternative. Rainbows and unicorns notwithstanding.

