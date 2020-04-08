How to Teach Your Kids During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Try 'Unschooling'

School's out…indefinitely.

Parents across the world are attempting to juggle their work schedules with taking care of their children full-time, putting them under enormous stress.

Kerry McDonald, an education researcher and author of Unschooled: Raising Curious, Educated Children Outside the Classroom, sees the current moment as an opportunity to rethink how we teach our children. McDonald, who also homeschools her own four kids, recommends that parents experiment with radical "unschooling," which proposes that kids learn better when they direct their own education.

Reason's Zach Weissmueller chatted with McDonald about strategies for struggling parents and why she thinks that the COVID-19 crisis could finally catapult society out of the industrial era and into the "imagination age."

Watch the full video above.

Produced by Zach Weissmueller. Edited by Regan Taylor.

Music: "I've Just Had an Apostrophe!" by Spazz Cardigan is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License.

Graphics: ID 175880577 © Oleksandr Shcherban | Dreamstime.com; ID 29759617 © Luckydoor | Dreamstime.com; ID 143507620 © Pavel Kobysh | Dreamstime.com; 360 Video Bruefgal: A Fall with the Rebel Angels | Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium Brussels, Google Arts & Culture; Giraffatitan Dinosaur: Back to Life in 360 VR |Museum für Naturkunde, Google Arts & Culture; Brahms Cycle in Buenos Aires | Daniel Barenboim, Staatskapelle Berlin | Centro Cultural Kirchner, Buenos Aires | Unitel