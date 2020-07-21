Privatization

Don't 'Abolish the Police.' Privatize Them.

"A lot of people think that law enforcement must be provided by a [government] monopoly," says economist Edward Stringham. But "there are plenty of private examples of people working to create order and safety in society."

Instead of "abolish the police" or "defund the police," how about "privatize the police"?

In a June NPR interview, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D–N.Y.) said that "policing is not a marketplace. You can't choose another police force to take care of you to watch over your neighborhood."

In fact, private policing and protection is more common than most people realize, and it's a proven way of making law enforcement more accountable to the communities they're paid to protect.

Economist Edward Stringham, who is president of the American Institute of Economic Research and the author of Private Governance: Creating Order in Economic and Social Lifesays that "in history and even in modern times, there are plenty of private examples of people working to create order and safety in society." He points to fully deputized private police departments like those of Harvard, MIT, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Stringham also cites the history of San Francisco during the gold rush, which relied heavily on private policing. The San Francisco Patrol Special Police, for example, were founded in 1847 and are still in operation today.

Another example is the for-profit protection service Detroit Threat Management Centers, which has been operating in the Motor City since 1995. Dale Brown, the company's founder, says that while government police focus on prosecution, his focus is solely on protection.

"We don't police people. We protect them. Police are law enforcement officers," Brown told Reason, "so essentially their task is based on negative metrics, meaning rape, robbery, killing. And of course, most importantly, arresting people for drugs or violence that has already occurred, which is not protection."

Detroit Threat Management Centers provides bodyguards, works with homeowners' associations, and secures precious cargo delivery. But it also runs an educational academy in which graduates volunteer to provide free security to domestic violence victims and other vulnerable individuals who the Detroit city police don't protect.

Stringham points out that one of the main problems with the government's monopoly on policing is a lack of accountability. Brown and his employees, on the other hand, are private citizens who are not only accountable to their clients, they are legally responsible for all of their actions. Brown handles this with video surveillance of all his on-duty employees, extensive training, and an emphasis on nonviolent solutions to threats. And in their 25 years of operation, they've had no lawsuits and no injuries to any of their clients.

When comes to solving our problems with police, Edward Stringham says "we don't need to dream up some abstract ideals and think about how things might be….We can actually look at how private security [and] private policing already exist, draw from best practices and say, 'Look, we do have markets and we can rely more on markets and less on a coercive government monopoly.'" 

Produced by John Osterhoudt.

John Osterhoudt is a producer at Reason.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    July.21.2020 at 3:09 pm

    Who wants to sign a contract with my private security force, Waffen-SS LLC?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.21.2020 at 3:10 pm

      Mizek does.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        July.21.2020 at 3:19 pm

        Then again, Omni Consumer Products, or OCP, has a better ring to it.

  2. John
    July.21.2020 at 3:13 pm

    Detroit Threat Management Centers provides bodyguards, works with homeowners’ associations, and secures precious cargo delivery. But it also runs an educational academy in which graduates volunteer to provide free security to domestic violence victims and other vulnerable individuals who the Detroit city police don’t protect.

    So instead of putting criminals in jail and preventing them from being a threat, your solution is for me to just live in fear of those criminals and have body guards and security around everything I do.

    Ah, no thanks. Even if that was a preferable option, what about the people who can’t afford to hire guards? I guess they are just SOL. Edward Stringham can go fuck himself.

    1. Illocust
      July.21.2020 at 3:18 pm

      Privatized police/courts is what really draws the line between libertarians and anarchists. There is a difference between thinking we need a minimal government and believing we need none.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      July.21.2020 at 3:23 pm

      Good misread and good misunderstanding.

      1. John
        July.21.2020 at 3:27 pm

        NO it is not. If your claim is that he doesn’t think we should abolish the police just have private security in addition to it, then he has no point. We already have that. You are perfectly free to hire all of the private security you want.

        The only way he has a point is if he advocating replacing police with private security. And if he is doing that, then my point stands.

        I didn’t misunderstand anything. You are just being dishonest here and trying to avoid answering for the obvious implications of the argument. So why don’t you come back when you both understand the argument and are willing to have an honest discussion about it.

    3. Overt
      July.21.2020 at 3:25 pm

      Um…The article discusses also “Fully Deputized” police forces which would be more what you are asking for.

      The focus on DTMC was just a unique example of a different type of police force. Notice that they are providing a service that gets protection for people that EVEN THE DETROIT CITY POLICE DON’T PROTECT.

      It is undeniable that there have been plenty of private police forces in the past, and today, as they mention in the article. What is noteworthy is that in an Anarchy, your police force would be something like the Pinkertons or Hessians hired by your local corporate goon. In a minarchy, I imagine it would be like what many small townships do- funding a private force, or in other cases a neighboring city’s force- to do basic police services.

      1. John
        July.21.2020 at 3:30 pm

        Then what is his point? That police being private arresting you is somehow magically better than government? If they are deputized, they are still government agents. It is just that someone else is paying their salary. So what?

        What he seems to be saying, and he really doesn’t seem to be saying much, is that we should concentrate on security and preventing crime rather than solving it. And that is just saying we shouldn’t worry about bringing criminals to justice. Just live in fear of them and have security everywhere to deter them.

        No, you concentrate on bringing criminals to justice and that way you don’t need to have security on everything.

        1. Kevin Smith
          July.21.2020 at 3:32 pm

          It would mean that if the community is unhappy with the service they get from one “policing company” they can instead hire a different one. Market competition will force the companies to behave better than the monopolies we have now

          1. John
            July.21.2020 at 3:37 pm

            It could mean that. But, what makes you think it would be better than what we have? I would submit that the “community” would prefer police that are much nastier than the police we have now.

            I think you make a valid point. But I am dumbfounded that anyone could be dumb enough to think that it would mean anything but even more militarized and nastier police. Remember, if I am paying the police salary, they are not going to be screwing with me. They are going to be screwing with outsiders like you. And most “communities” are not going to give a flying fuck how their private police deal with outsiders just so long as the peace is kept.

            1. Kevin Smith
              July.21.2020 at 3:43 pm

              “if I am paying the police salary”

              Who exactly do you think is paying the police salary now if not you (and every other taxpayer) Do you think the police have any desire not to screw with taxpayers?

              “They are going to be screwing with outsiders like you.”

              This is already how most police forces behave, they prefer to cite out of towners for minor violations because they are less likely to return just to contest the ticket. But if citations went to the town coffers and not directly to the police budget there would be less impetus to do this.

              You seem to be swinging at every strawman around but can’t mount any response to the actual argument being made

              1. John
                July.21.2020 at 3:50 pm

                Who exactly do you think is paying the police salary now if not you (and every other taxpayer) Do you think the police have any desire not to screw with taxpayers?

                And the entire point of privatizing them is to make them more responsive to the people who pay their salaries. If they are not going to respect me anymore than the current police do, then what is the point of making them private? The whole point is that the private individuals and organizations pay their salary rather than governments. So, therefore they will be responsive to my desires in ways they are not when paid by the government. So, no, they won’t be screwing with me. And that is the entire point of privatizing them.

                This is already how most police forces behave, they prefer to cite out of towners for minor violations because they are less likely to return just to contest the ticket. But if citations went to the town coffers and not directly to the police budget there would be less impetus to do this.

                So, you admit there is no point to this then. But, no that is not how most police forces behave. Not to the degree I would expect them to behave if I was hiring them. For private police to be any better, you have to assume that people if they could pay for the police with their own money and exert control over the police the way a consumer does over any other project would want a kinder more gentle police. And to that I say, what the fuck kind of retard are you? Most people would want the police to be much nastier than they are today especially if they knew they were safe from being subjected to such nastiness. Why wouldn’t they? It would just make them more safe and what do they care how the police treat outsiders there to rob them or cause other issues?

                These are not straw men. My point is that you are assuming everyone wants kinder police. No. Everyone wants police to be kind to them. They really don’t give a fuck how kind they are to everyone else and especially someone they see as criminals. So, making them privatized and more reflective of public desires will not result in police being better. It will make them much worse.

            2. Overt
              July.21.2020 at 3:53 pm

              “even more militarized and nastier police”

              We have examples of private police forces, and it seems like they tend not to be nastier and more militarized. If you were representing a consortium of local businesses, would you want customers seeing Federales, Inc with MRAPs and 50 Cals parked at the entrance? Or might you expect your private security force to be more warm and fuzzy?

              Besides, as I said below, a lot of the things we expect from our police could probably be obviated. A major reason we have police is that we have disarmed our public in the cities, and so we have ceded our self defense responsibilities to them.

        2. Gray_Jay
          July.21.2020 at 3:44 pm

          “Then what is his point? That police being private arresting you is somehow magically better than government? If they are deputized, they are still government agents. It is just that someone else is paying their salary. So what?”

          Two points of mainly agreement: First, haven’t we had a very recent example that, while private policing sounds great, the details are a gigantic bitch to work out. CHAZ managed to kill more black men in 6 weeks than Seattle PD has for most of its existence.

          Second, there’s been no end of complaining in these pages about private prisons, and their (for the US) abhorrent civil rights record. Whether that’s actually the case or not, that’s been the claim. So, given that, they’re floating a trial balloon for privatizing cops?!

          1. Overt
            July.21.2020 at 3:55 pm

            Chaz, for all its spectacle, is not an example of a private police force hired by a local community. But, as noted in the article, several colleges and some small townships in fact HAVE had private police forces for years.

            Chaz is an example of what happens when a citizenry tosses out its authorities and then is unwilling to protect itself. A warlord moves in and terrorizes them. That is certainly a danger in Anarchy. Luckily, you can have privatized security without Anarchy.

    4. Kevin Smith
      July.21.2020 at 3:30 pm

      The private firm would be hired and contracted with by the local government, not individuals, similar to how trash pickup is handled in towns

      1. John
        July.21.2020 at 3:38 pm

        So, they would be cops by a different name. They still are agents of the state and still are hired by and paid for by the city government. That isn’t what this guy is talking about. He is talking about private individuals and organizations hiring cops and them being deputized.

        1. Kevin Smith
          July.21.2020 at 3:48 pm

          No, it’s not what he’s talking about. The officers would be employed by a private firm, and that private firm would in turn contract with the local government (like trash pickup, I don’t know how it is in your town but everywhere I’ve lived the garbage man is not a city employee, he works for a company that contracts with the city)

          If you think this interpretation of the article is wrong, I suggest you click the link the San Francisco Patrol Special Police and educate yourself

          1. John
            July.21.2020 at 3:53 pm

            If the cops are still hired by the city and paid for by the city, there is no difference from them being employees. At best this is just a way to get rid of police unions. Big fucking deal. If the city doesn’t care if its employee cops do bad things now, and you say they don’t, why would they care if their contractor cops do bad things?

            If you think the article means this, then you are admitting the article has no point.

  3. chemjeff radical individualist
    July.21.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Well, the age-old problem with the idea of private police forces, is “who watches the watchers”?

    1. Kevin Smith
      July.21.2020 at 3:36 pm

      Who watches them now?

      1. John
        July.21.2020 at 3:41 pm

        I would say a lot of people do. Our police are hardly perfect, but they can be and have been in the past much worse. Having lived in Europe, I would rather deal with the average American cop than the average German or French cop. People think our cops are so terrible but they really have no idea how bad cops in most of the rest of the world are.

        1. Kevin Smith
          July.21.2020 at 3:44 pm

          And those lot of people would just stop if police were privatized?

  4. Art Kumquat
    July.21.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Right no possible way private police would be abusive or have different incentives than government cops in their community. Because they would just get fired and replaced? So in effect why would someone want to work for a private company with no real authority to arrest? In any case I don’t think the outcome is going to be different.

    Also wasn’t this mocked in robocop?

    Reason should work on their message. They have lambasted private prisons in the past.

    1. John
      July.21.2020 at 3:44 pm

      That is right, when I hire my private police force to patrol my neighborhood, I am going to want them to be all sunshine and roses and never use force or do anything except smile and wave hello to people. I would never want them to be nasty and vicious and do whatever it takes to ensure no criminal ever dreamed of setting foot inside my neighborhood. Nope. I would never want them to racially profile or harass people who are in the neighborhood without any real reason or anything.

      How it never occurs to reason that people would expect their private cops to be much nastier than the police are is beyond me. I can’t comprehend being that far removed from reality.

      1. Kevin Smith
        July.21.2020 at 3:49 pm

        Still swinging at that straw man, eh?

        If that were what would being proposed why would anything need to be proposed? Gated communities already hire private security and nothing is stopping you from doing the same right now

  5. Overt
    July.21.2020 at 3:42 pm

    It’s noteworthy that the vast majority of us don’t really even need police. What we need are sheriffs empowered with the ability to hold people accountable for crimes- with deputization powers of course. For what we consider “Police Work” there are varying levels of need.

    Today, we cannot imagine a world without police merely because we use them to stand in for various other remedies. We want police so we can send someone to bang on our neighbors’ door when they are up late, or to serve citations for unmowed lawns. Even if we felt that this DID require the force of law to deal with, we don’t need the police.

    Even when it comes to being a first responder, I respect police but don’t necessarily see them as the best case for the job. I’ve waited on hold for 5 minutes and then waited for police to show up 10 minutes later for a breaking and entering case (neighbor). Is that really the best service we can imagine?

    My Step Dad was telling me how it wasn’t uncommon to see men packing gun belts when he came back from *Vietnam* in Colorado Springs. As recently as the 60s, it was just expected in these mountain towns that the public kept order. However, over time, the cities have disarmed the public and as a result, we need “Police” to help keep the peace.

    I am not saying I want the days of the wild west again. But I am saying that there are a lot of things that the police do that they do not need to do.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      July.21.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Don’t rattle your spurs in my town, cowboy!

  6. BigGiveNotBigGov
    July.21.2020 at 3:58 pm

    Stringham is irrefutably correct, if the real purpose of police was to protect and serve citizens. The catch is that the real purpose of police is to protect and serve government. They exist to collect and maximize taxes and fees and to protect themselves and the rest of government from any of us that object to the imposition of and collection of those taxes and fees or the oppression they to coerce us from being free citizens to enslaved producers of maximized taxes and fees.

    “Taking the State wherever found, striking into its history at any point, one sees no way to differentiate the activities of its founders, administrators, and beneficiaries from those of a professional-criminal class.” ~ Albert Jay Nock

