New York's Socialist Experiment Already Failed Once

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his supporters are treating the Knicks' championship like proof that socialism has finally learned how to dunk. Kennedy is not buying it, warning that Mamdani's plans for rent freezes, government-run grocery stores, taxpayer-funded daycare, and higher taxes could send New York back toward its 1970s fiscal mess. Richard Farley, author of Drop Dead, compares Mamdani to former NYC Mayor John Lindsay, whose tenure coincided with bankruptcy, decay, and the last Knicks title.

Kennedy also asks New Yorkers about budget gimmicks, deferred pension payments, sky-high school spending, and a city increasingly dependent on rich taxpayers who might decide to pack up and leave. The big question: If New York scares away the people and industries paying the bills, who's left with the check?

Photo credits: Michael Nigro/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom, Derek French/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom, Kyle Mazza - CNP/Polaris/Newscom, Derek French/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom, SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA / Newscom/SSNEW/Newscom/aul Christian Gordon/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom/SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA / Newscom/SSNEW/Newscom/Glasshouse Images / Glasshouse Images/Newscom/akg-images/Newscom/imageBROKER/Alex Grichenko/Newscom

Music credits: Groove Train" by Bresi via Artlist; "Slinky and Salty" by Elifas Sonaru via Artlist; "Shift" by Ny Oh via Artlist; "Eclipse Wave" by Damon Power via Artlist; "Freerolling" by T. Bless and the Professionals via Artlist; "Dough" by Ian Post via Artlist; "Encore" by Boudicca via Artlist