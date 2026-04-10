Remy: Gerrymandering
Remy finds a better way to win reelection.HD Download
Remy appreciates your support this November, but he doesn't need it.
Written and performed by Remy. Music tracks mastered by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS
You're working real late
You're behind in the polls
Cuz you can't quite win
On ideas alone
Well don't you fret, buddy
No need to feel blue
There's just one thing
That you're needing to do
Just put a pen in hand and
Do a ziggy-zaggin'
Wee wee—gerrymandering!
Draw one like some scissors
Draw one like a freight train
Like something that they throw
At WNBA games
Draw one like a Fresh Prince
Draw one like a saint
They're gonna try to beat you
but I betcha they can't
But isn't this act democracy-mangling?
Oui oui—gerrymandering!
Hmm, New England voters are split 60–40 among the two parties…
So I draw the districts like that…right?
Forty percent Republican
How much do they get?
If you said "none" well then
You'd be correct
That kinda sounds illegal
That's not something I'd do
You ain't gotta do nothing, fool
It's already true
They put a pen in hand and
Did a ziggy-zaggin'
Wee wee—gerrymandering!
A Duggar family hottie
A Chappel Roan nightmare
A number of the morals that you will have left right there
Nancy Mace hydration
A Ted Kennedy straw
If it's got a holler and a Whole Foods, you'll
be having a ball
Elections won't be as competitive
It'll just be more pandering!
Wee wee—gerrymandering!