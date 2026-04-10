Remy: Gerrymandering

Remy appreciates your support this November, but he doesn't need it.

Written and performed by Remy. Music tracks mastered by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS

You're working real late

You're behind in the polls

Cuz you can't quite win

On ideas alone

Well don't you fret, buddy

No need to feel blue

There's just one thing

That you're needing to do

Just put a pen in hand and

Do a ziggy-zaggin'

Wee wee—gerrymandering!

Draw one like some scissors

Draw one like a freight train

Like something that they throw

At WNBA games

Draw one like a Fresh Prince

Draw one like a saint

They're gonna try to beat you

but I betcha they can't

But isn't this act democracy-mangling?

Oui oui—gerrymandering!

Hmm, New England voters are split 60–40 among the two parties…

So I draw the districts like that…right?

Forty percent Republican

How much do they get?

If you said "none" well then

You'd be correct

That kinda sounds illegal

That's not something I'd do

You ain't gotta do nothing, fool

It's already true

They put a pen in hand and

Did a ziggy-zaggin'

Wee wee—gerrymandering!

A Duggar family hottie

A Chappel Roan nightmare

A number of the morals that you will have left right there

Nancy Mace hydration

A Ted Kennedy straw

If it's got a holler and a Whole Foods, you'll

be having a ball

Elections won't be as competitive

It'll just be more pandering!

Wee wee—gerrymandering!