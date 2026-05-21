Brickbat: Where's the Beef?

A politician in Denmark defended guidelines that would limit residents in government-run nursing homes to just 2.8 ounces of beef, lamb, or veal per week as part of the country's climate goals. Birgitte Kehler Holst of The Alternative, a Danish green party, said even the elderly should help reduce meat consumption because their generation had "screwed up" the climate—comments that caused major backlash. Critics argued the rules unfairly punish older people and amount to forcing a vegetarian agenda on them, while supporters said cutting meat consumption is necessary to reduce carbon emissions. Holst later apologized for the way she spoke but still defended serving less meat in nursing homes as part of healthier and more environmentally friendly policy.