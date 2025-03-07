Not Like Us (Federal Employee Version)

Parody of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" written and performed by Remy.

LYRICS:

Psst

I pay dead people

You think you're getting rid of us federal employees?

Think again…working from home, mustard on my tee, no

Ain't going back, talk to OMB bro

Underfired, overpaid, can't be seen though

Turned my camera off to exfoliate my T-zone

Getting mailed checks as long as I am alive

You work late? I am on my couch at five

Automatic raises, they keep going higher

Trying to get rid of me? You gone need a miner

It's real—and it's fantastic

GS-14 "working" down in Myrtle

Snapping selfies cuz I saw a turtle

The back-to-work requirement is one you can not hurdle

Look at me I'm doing work (J.K. it's the Wordle)

Taxpayer folks work hard with their hands

We take their money cuz apparently, we can

So I can brainstorm million-dollar plans

"Much Ado About Nothing" but everybody's trans

I know they need food here but I think this is better

Building piers in Gaza, think I did it wrong

You sent us Penta-money but baby it's Penta-gone

I'm probably gonna need a hundred million for repairs

The pronouns for whose bombs we bought are they and them and theirs

What what what what what if shrimp could dance?

What what what what well I think it's worth a chance

Let's call it a wrap then, this verse is collapsing

And let's send a check to Wuhan, what's the worst that can happen?

Uh oh…

They not like us, They not like us, They not like us

They not like us, They not like us, They not like us