Not Like Us (Federal Employee Version)
If you wanna trim fat, you might catch beef.HD Download
Parody of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" written and performed by Remy.
LYRICS:
Psst
I pay dead people
You think you're getting rid of us federal employees?
Think again…working from home, mustard on my tee, no
Ain't going back, talk to OMB bro
Underfired, overpaid, can't be seen though
Turned my camera off to exfoliate my T-zone
Getting mailed checks as long as I am alive
You work late? I am on my couch at five
Automatic raises, they keep going higher
Trying to get rid of me? You gone need a miner
It's real—and it's fantastic
GS-14 "working" down in Myrtle
Snapping selfies cuz I saw a turtle
The back-to-work requirement is one you can not hurdle
Look at me I'm doing work (J.K. it's the Wordle)
Taxpayer folks work hard with their hands
We take their money cuz apparently, we can
So I can brainstorm million-dollar plans
"Much Ado About Nothing" but everybody's trans
I know they need food here but I think this is better
Building piers in Gaza, think I did it wrong
You sent us Penta-money but baby it's Penta-gone
I'm probably gonna need a hundred million for repairs
The pronouns for whose bombs we bought are they and them and theirs
What what what what what if shrimp could dance?
What what what what well I think it's worth a chance
Let's call it a wrap then, this verse is collapsing
And let's send a check to Wuhan, what's the worst that can happen?
Uh oh…
They not like us, They not like us, They not like us
They not like us, They not like us, They not like us
- Producer: Austin Bragg