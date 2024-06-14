Why Are We Funding Harvard?
Harvard's endowment grows faster than its annual tuition costs every year. It literally has enough money to cover the tuition for every student forever, without any financial assistance from taxpayers. So why are we taking tax dollars away from the 99 percent of Americans who never went to an Ivy League college and giving it to the incubation chamber of tomorrow's trust-fund tycoons?
Written and starring Andrew Heaton.
- Writer and Host: Andrew Heaton
- Producer: Meredith Bragg
- Producer: Austin Bragg
- Producer: John Carter