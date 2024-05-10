Remy: Fortnight (Federal Employee Version)

Government employees and their office desks are never, ever, ever getting back together.

Parody of Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" written by Remy; performed by Remy and Austin Bragg; music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

Temporarily sent away but

They forgot to come and get me

A barely-functioning bureaucrat

Nobody noticed my new aesthetic

COVID's still a thing

Though that won't keep me from mid-day Soul Cycle

Meeting with our agency?

Expect to see three blank screens and Michael

Cuz every fortnight I am in the office one day

It is so hard working every other Monday

I click "leave-on-doorstep" but the

GrubHub driver rings my doorbell

I want to kill him

All my mornings are Sundays stuck in an

Endless commissary

If you ever try reaching us

The effects are pulmonary

And my phone rings it's ruining my life (I'm sick and it's ruining my life)

We come in one day every fortnight (You come in one day every fortnight?)

Cuz every fortnight I am in the office one day

It is so hard working every other Monday

In my backyard I have uncooked burger patties on the table

I want to grill them

I tried calling ya, but you don't pick up

Another fortnight lost in America

I tried calling ya, but you don't pick up

Another fortnight lost in America