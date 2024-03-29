Remy: It's Raining Men (Boeing Parody)

Some planes come with their own baggage.

Parody of The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" written and performed by Remy. Mastering and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS

Welcome to Boeing, where we make earnings per share

And also, I guess, planes

Sir, I still have a concern about the safety of our process for the new—

Have you seen our new incentive pay?

Our new plane is fuel efficient

It's the Prius of the skies

And once we hit our ESG targets

We've got enough to worry about, guys

Diluting our key priorities

Is problematic for safety

Don't you think there might one day be consequences to this?

None that I can foresee

Um…It's raining men

That's a dude, yeah

It's raining men

A man!

Our passengers unlike our fuselage will be screwed under this plan!

Things could not be any going worse

Um, have you seen our diversity score?

Our executive team and door fastenings

Both have fewer nuts than before

If we reach our CO2 standards

I can buy that Panerai

The only carbon plummeting

Is the body of that guy

Oh, don't tell me it's happening again—

It's raining men

Another dude, yeah…

It's raining men

A man!

Like Jim Morrison's overdose this is really bad for the doors, man.