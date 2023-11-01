Is Our Money Broken?

"At its core, money is a ledger," writes investment analyst Lyn Alden in her new book Broken Money: Why Our Financial System is Failing Us and How We Can Make it Better.

And if money is a ledger, the most important question to consider, she says, is "who controls the ledger?"

Join Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET on Reason's YouTube channel for a conversation with Alden about her book, the history of money, the way that central banking has distorted the economy and U.S. foreign policy, and her proposed path forward for transitioning the world to better, more sound money in the future.