Can America Help 'De-escalate' in the Middle East?

"Despite clear interests on almost all sides against a regional war [in the Middle East], all sides are acting in a manner that makes such a war increasingly likely," writes Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, in an October 15 article calling for the Biden administration to push for "de-escalation" between Israel and Hamas.

He says that although the Biden administration is "well aware" of "escalation risks" that might lead to a broader regional war, talk of de-escalation remains off-limits. The Huffington Post reports that it has obtained State Department memos instructing employees to avoid terms like "de-escalation/ceasefire," "end to violence/bloodshed," and "restoring calm" in press materials and statements.

But is de-escalation even feasible after Hamas slaughtered Israeli civilians and continues to hold close to 200 hostages? How should Israel respond to the worst terrorist attack in its history? What can U.S. policymakers do to make the prospect of a bigger war less likely?

