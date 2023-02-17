Remy: Uncle Sugar

These funds were for the pandemic…but why not buy yourself a little something too?

LYRICS:

Getting Congress to cut spending is getting harder these days

The only thing that we've been trimming are our resumes

We sent out money for pandemic help

But don't hesitate to go spoil yourself

Is your municipal golf course in need of a spritz?

Do you want a stadium? Do you not exist?

Can you not even afford to put air in your balls?

Pick up the phone and put in a call to

Uncle Sugar

Sending cash to the entire nation

Uncle Sugar

Send the tab to the next generation

All is right in the world when you're reading the blotter

And see Ted Kennedy's institute is underwater

Sure this cash was for less people dead

But at least we finally found a way to pay a debt

How could you've known when you borrowed for that fancy degree

The gender studies companies would not be hiring?

You signed your name and said you'd pay them one way or another

Don't they know your daddy's creepy brother is

Uncle Sugar

Sending cash to the entire nation

Uncle Sugar

Send the tab to the next generation

It was the greatest civilization the world has ever seen

Though not everything they did was done impeccably

Every few decades their dollars cut in half

From the looks of this they also worshipped golden calves

And when a pandemic came and times got hard

They gave cash to first responders…of misparked cars

Voted themselves money, borrowed abroad

How did it end? With thunderous applause for

Uncle Sugar

Sending cash to the entire nation

Uncle Sugar

Send the tab to the next generation

Music and lyrics written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith Bragg, Austin Bragg, and John Carter

Tom Brady Photo Credit: Brad Muckenthaler