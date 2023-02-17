Remy: Uncle Sugar
Uncle Sam wants YOU…to cash this check.
These funds were for the pandemic…but why not buy yourself a little something too?
LYRICS:
Getting Congress to cut spending is getting harder these days
The only thing that we've been trimming are our resumes
We sent out money for pandemic help
But don't hesitate to go spoil yourself
Is your municipal golf course in need of a spritz?
Do you want a stadium? Do you not exist?
Can you not even afford to put air in your balls?
Pick up the phone and put in a call to
Uncle Sugar
Sending cash to the entire nation
Uncle Sugar
Send the tab to the next generation
All is right in the world when you're reading the blotter
And see Ted Kennedy's institute is underwater
Sure this cash was for less people dead
But at least we finally found a way to pay a debt
How could you've known when you borrowed for that fancy degree
The gender studies companies would not be hiring?
You signed your name and said you'd pay them one way or another
Don't they know your daddy's creepy brother is
Uncle Sugar
Sending cash to the entire nation
Uncle Sugar
Send the tab to the next generation
It was the greatest civilization the world has ever seen
Though not everything they did was done impeccably
Every few decades their dollars cut in half
From the looks of this they also worshipped golden calves
And when a pandemic came and times got hard
They gave cash to first responders…of misparked cars
Voted themselves money, borrowed abroad
How did it end? With thunderous applause for
Uncle Sugar
Sending cash to the entire nation
Uncle Sugar
Send the tab to the next generation
Music and lyrics written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith Bragg, Austin Bragg, and John Carter
Tom Brady Photo Credit: Brad Muckenthaler